Network Rail holding public events to explain temporary closure of Bexleyheath line

The train line seen from above. Barnehurst station close to where works will be carried out. Picture: Network Rail Archant

Network Rail has announced several drop-in sessions for the public to learn about a nine-day closure of the Bexleyheath line to protect against landslips.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Passengers and residents are invited to four public drop-ins to find out more about why the line will between February 15 and 23.

Network Rail has explained it is closing the line to carry out works which are expected to protect passengers on the line from disruption caused by landslips.

There have been four such incidents in the past decade, each of which caused significant disruption to passengers.

All drop-in sessions will be from 4-8pm.

The first is on Monday, November 25 at St Martin's Church, Erith Road, Barnehurst, Bexleyheath.

You may also want to watch:

It is followed on Tuesday, November 26 at One Space Community Café, Kidbrooke Park Road, Blackheath.

The third event is on Monday, December 2 at St Mary's Community Centre, High Street, Eltham, and the final session will be on Tuesday, December 10 at Welling Library, Bellegrove Road, Welling.

Members of the project team and representatives from Southeastern will be on hand to answer questions from local residents and passengers about the work and the impact on train services.

Dan Athol, programme director for Network Rail, said: "We need to provide a permanent long-term solution to prevent further disruption to passengers.

"We'll aim to do that by building a concrete and steel wall along with reducing the steepness of the cutting.

"We will need to work 24 hours a day over the closure to make sure the work finishes on time. Our activities will be noisy at times and trains will not run on the Bexleyheath line so I encourage people to attend one of the events to find out more, or visit our website."

Buses will replace train services over the nine days and passengers are advised to plan ahead. To keep people and trains on the move during the work, the Woolwich and Sidcup lines and the Charlton to Blackheath link will remain open with capacity increased with extra or longer trains. But people are advised to travel outside peak times if possible.

More information is also available at www.networkrail.co.uk/bexleyheathline