Bexley’s first Eco Fest will spread the word to save planet

As more and more of the world is waking up to the damage being done to the planet, Bexley Council has revealed there will be a free event in Abbey Wood next month called Eco Festival.

With the sole intention of raising awareness of failing ecology policies, the council said this event should hopefully be a major success.

Lesnes Abbey will host the festival as part of moves to make a difference to local communities and the environment. It will be held at the historic site from 11am to 3pm on Saturday, September 28, and is being organised by the council, in partnership with Cory Riverside Energy and Peabody.

There will be live music and a wide range of stalls - some selling eco-friendly items, while others will have information about local wellbeing community groups and volunteering opportunities.

The festival will also become a validated "learning destination" for the day through Bexley's Children's University programme.

Children taking part in the free learning programme will be able to get their "passport" stamped at the festival for taking part in different activities.

Residents can pick up plenty of freebies on the day, as well as meet special guest Bin Bot - a 15ft 6in tall robot made from wheelie bins.

Councillor Peter Craske, Bexley's cabinet member for places, said: "This festival is the first of its kind in Bexley. Adults and children alike can learn interesting facts about the environment and the importance of looking after it. They can find about the importance of recycling, making more economical choices, as well as looking out for one another through community activities and volunteering. Places are limited, so make sure that you sign up for the event in advance. As a special reward, you'll be entered into a prize draw for your chance to win a free eco hamper."

Desiree Shepherd, public realm and landscape manager at Peabody, added: "Thamesmead has some fantastic public spaces and it's important that we all learn how take care of them so they can be enjoyed for years and years to come."

To register for free tickets visit bexleyecofestival.eventbrite.co.uk