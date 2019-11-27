Police raid addresses in Dartford, Beckenham and Bexley

Police have carried out a series of raids, including addresses in Dartford, Bexley, and Bromley, and made eight arrests.

The intelligence-led operation set out to target drug-related violence in south London.

The arrests, made in the early hours of Wednesday, November 27, follow an ongoing investigation into organised criminality in south London.

They were all men and aged between 19 and 40.

The raids were at 15 properties including one each in Overbury Avenue, Beckenham, Fairwater Avenue, Bexley, and Mill Place, Dartford.

Police say the men may eventually face charges including possession of a firearm, conspiracy to supply Class B drugs, possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs, cultivation of cannabis and possession of criminal property following the seizure of large amounts of high value property and cash.

A number of items were seized, including a stun gun, CS gas, eight kilos of cannabis, one kilo of Class A drugs, four firearms and component parts, three imitation firearms and a vast number of lock and hunting knives.

More than 200 officers took part in the operation led by those from the South East Basic Command Unit, and the Territorial Support Group.

Det Supt Andy Furphy from SE BCU, said: "This operation demonstrates the Met's commitment to target and take robust action against those involved in drug related violence. The efforts of all the officers and staff involved will make the communities of south east London safer.

"I would urge anyone with information about individuals engaged in drug dealing to contact police, either via 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."