Eight arrested on suspicion of drug dealing after Bexley and Greenwich raids

PUBLISHED: 11:00 08 February 2019

Eight people have been arrested following raids in Bexley and Greenwich. Photo: Met Police

Eight people have been arrested following raids in Bexley and Greenwich. Photo: Met Police

Met Police

Police have arrested eight people on suspicion of drug dealing after carrying out raids in Bexley and Greenwich.

Eight men, aged between 20 and 30, were arrested last night (Thursday, February 7) on suspicion of supplying Class A and Class B drugs.

They were all taken to an south London police station where they remain in custody.

Six search warrants were executed at residential addresses in Bexley and Greenwich.

The suspects were arrested at the following addresses:

-Francis Street, Woolwich

-The Glade, Charlton

-Middle Park Avenue, Eltham

-Lingfield Crescent, Falconwood

-Westthorne Avenue, Mottingham

-Coldharbour Estate, Mottingham

The warrants formed part of Operation Mime led by the Met’s South East Command Unit.

Det Insp Tom Williams, who led the operation, said: “Drug related crime has a hugely negative impact on local communities and we are committed to using all legislation available to identify, apprehend and bring those responsible to justice.

“Last night’s activity was not just about taking drug dealers off the street; more importantly it was about protecting vulnerable people who are exploited due to their age, debt, addiction, mental health problems or other issues that make them an easy target. We won’t tolerate it.

“Dealers identify and then use vulnerable people in our communities – whether that’s to use their home as a base or young people for transporting or selling drugs; it can have a huge impact on those individuals who often end up homeless, in the justice system and with drug debt and addiction.

“Drug crime also leads to violence, with tensions between rival drug gangs leading to young people being drawn into either committing violent acts or ending up as a victim.

“We want to prevent that.

“Communities play an vital role in tackling drug crime and its associated violence and I hope yesterday’s activities reassure residents that we do take action.

“We want to hear from anyone who may have information about serious crime in their neighbourhood.

“This information could save lives in the future.”

To report suspected drug crime or alert us to someone you think might be vulnerable, you can call 101. Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

