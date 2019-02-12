Erith man jailed for racially abusing police officer

Timothy Sheritt was jailed for more than a year. Photo: City of London Police Archant

An Erith man has been jailed for a violent attack and racial abuse of a police officer

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After an attack on a member of the public, the police were called and a further racial attack took place against one of the officers.

Now Timothy Sherritt, of Compton Place, has been jailed for 58 weeks.

At the Central Criminal Court, the 38-year-old admitted racially aggravated harassment and actual bodily harm.

The court was told the happenede on Sunday, September 16 last year at just after 1am.

Sherritt approached his victim, who was waiting at a bus stop with his partner on London Bridge.

The court was told he became intimidating and aggressive towards the couple so to prevent the situation escalating, and to protect his female partner, the victim attempted to make space between themselves and Sherritt.

Sherritt shoved the victim to the floor where he kicked and punched him before fleeing the scene. The victim was bleeding from the head, nose and mouth when police arrived and was taken to the Royal London Hospital.

Sherritt was arrested shortly after the assault in nearby Tooley Street by a City of London Police officer.

It was then that he repeatedly racially abused the officer and even spat at him.

When interviewed, Sherritt said he’d drunk four bottles of wine and some beers and had no recollection.

After the court case Det Insp Mark Forster, from the City of London Police, said: “Sherritt is a violent and nasty individual who, when fuelled with alcohol, unleashed a vicious physical attack on an innocent member of the public as well as a verbal attack on a police officer.

“The City of London Police does not tolerate violence or racially aggravated offences of any kind.

“I would like to commend the police officer who arrested Sherritt for continuing to do such a professional job in the face of adversity and the detectives in the City of London Police who were able to present an indisputable case against Sherritt to the court which ensured justice was done.”