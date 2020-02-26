Carnegie library set for £1.8m restoration

Erith's Old Carnegie Library is set for a new lease of life after Bexley Council secured funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to restore the entire Grade II listed building.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund has committed £980,000 towards a £1.8million project that will transform the upper two floors of unused space at the Walnut Tree Road building into community workshops for textiles, woodwork, print, ceramics and gardening.

The main central hall will be refurbished for community-led activities, including markets, exhibitions, festivals, concerts and performances.

In February 2019, the council handed management of the building to The Exchange.

Since then there have been more than 25,000 visits to the building with people participating in a variety of community activities and enjoying its new café "The Bookstore".

Sarah Batten, Co-Founder of The Exchange, said: "The success of our National Lottery application is down to the Erith and wider community who have given us so much support over the past 12 months.

"With every visit to the café, every event attended, every kind donation or offer of support, it becomes more and more evident that this new future for the building can be achieved.

"There is still more work to be done, and funds to be raised, but we are confident that the beautiful historic building's future will be secured."