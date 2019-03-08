Search

Man, 20, fighting for his life after being stabbed during alleged Erith street brawl

PUBLISHED: 18:27 13 October 2019 | UPDATED: 19:50 13 October 2019

The victim was left with serious injuries. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Images.

PA Wire/PA Images

A 20-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital this evening (Sunday, October 13) after allegedly being stabbed in the chest during a fight in an Erith street this afternoon.

Bexley Metropolitan Police Service confirmed officers and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service were called to Barnehurst Avenue at 2.48pm "following reports of males fighting in the street".

A spokesman added: "A 20-year-old man was found suffering from a stab injury to his chest.

"He has been taken to an east London hospital, where his condition is being treated as life-threatening.

"A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and taken into custody."

Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident continue.

Anyone who has information that could assist police is asked to call 101 ref CAD 4418/13 Oct.

UPDATE: Soon after this story was first published, the Metropolitan Police confirmed the victim had sadly died in hospital, and that a murder investigation was being launched.

Read more here.

