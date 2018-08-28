Moves for more improvements in Erith

Riverside Gardens to be improved

The next stage in a major redevelopment plan for Erith is set to get underway as more money is found.

The pier road units have a promising future

Following Bexley Council’s successful bid for a further £1.6mn from the Mayor of London’s Good Growth Fund, the authority has revealed more of its long-term plans.

And it all starts in April.

Cllr Louie French, Bexley’s deputy leader and cabinet member for growth said: “This latest round of funding will see The Riverside Gardens rejuvenated and refurbished based on designs developed in partnership with local residents and community organisations.

“The project will upgrade this much-loved open space to improve visibility of and engagement with the river, creating opportunities for the community to use the gardens for play, leisure activities, planting and learning.”

He said Units 66 and 68 Pier Road have stood empty for years will now be revitalised.

What happens in this space is still subject to consultation and approvals, but at present, plans include a family friendly café, provision of a professional training kitchen for hire for local food businesses and cooking sessions for local families.

The council is also looking at how it can secure the long term future of 70 Pier Road.

It said more money will be used to support business start-ups with the provision of new office space and an opportunity to showcase their products and services in the town centre. The pedestrianised area on Erith High St will also be brightened up and improved.

The authority said these announced improvements build on previous regeneration work funded by London Borough of Bexley and the Mayor via their partnership project, the ‘Greater Erith Programme’.

This includes the upgraded public areas at Erith station and soon to be renovated public space at the entrance to Erith Pier, as well as the renovation of the Carnegie Library building.

The Good Growth Fund is open to a broad range of public, private and third-sector organisations in London who want to drive regeneration in their local area. Funds are awarded to innovative, best practice regeneration activities that focus on the local community.