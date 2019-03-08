Tube sex pest from Erith jailed

An Erith sex pest has been jailed for intimately touching himself in front of women on the London Underground.

British Transport Police said the lewd behaviour happened on the Bakerloo Line in London.

Michael Osadebay, who appeared at Blackfriars Crown Court, was sentenced to 21 months and he was banned from travelling on the Tube unless he follows a set of predetermined rules.

The 35-year-old targeted lone women in quiet carriages. He would sit near them and typically ask for a tissue before touching himself.

Two of the offences happened in late 2016 and five happened in 2018 with the last occurring in October.

The victims were in their 20s and 30s. One woman described his actions as "disturbing" and "scary".

After his last offence, on a Tube train approaching Oxford Circus in October 2018, officers found conclusive DNA pointing directly at Osadebay who had already been arrested and appeared at court for a separate matter.

He was found guilty of seven counts of outraging public decency and was sentenced on Monday, August 12 to the prison term.

Osadebay, of Newbery Road, Erith, was also handed a five year Sexual Harm Prevention Order for when he is released.

It stops him travelling on areas of the London Underground without notifying British Transport Police. He is also required to use a contactless payment card or Oyster card registered in his name when travelling.

He will also be added to the sex offenders register for 10 years.

British Transport Police investigating officer Det Con Helen Parsfield said: "Osadebay never considered the impact his behaviour would have on his victims, who felt extremely uncomfortable and understandably scared for their own safety.

"Each woman rightfully reported his crimes, which gave us a strong understanding of the extent of his offending and ensured when he did appear in court he answered for the distress he caused.

"No one should ever be subjected to such behaviour; uniformed and plain clothed officers regularly patrol the Underground to root out sexual offences and ensure such crime remains rare. If you have been a victim please get in touch."