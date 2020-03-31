Bexley charity needs cash to continue helping Covid vulnerable

Picture: Evergreen

A charity helping support older members in the community as they go into isolation is asking the public for help to stay in business.

Evergreen Care Bexley says loneliness and isolation in the older generation is now a bigger problem than it has ever been.

The issue is having major negative effects on people’s wellbeing, including effects on their mental and physical health.

Pete Kott, from Evergreen, said: “As our nation goes through this Covid-19 crisis and our older generation are being advised to stay indoors, it is of paramount importance that we focus our services on keeping in contact with our elderly.

“Evergreen Care Bexley is a local charity which launched in 2014 and now supports over 500 clients with a range of services. Unfortunately, we have had to suspend all our friendship services, such as befriending and Elderberries Centre, which has left a huge void in our clients’ week.”

Because of the lack of incoming cash, loyal workers at Evergreen are no longer affordable.

Pete said: “We have had to send half our office staff home so Evergreen can ride the storm through this current crisis, and still be here to support our community in the future. This is at a time when our community need us most.

“To combat the loneliness our older generation will be experiencing over the next few months, we want to launch a telephone befriending service where every older person will hear a friendly voice at least three times a week.

“This will not only help reduce loneliness, but we will be able to identify other needs as they arise and also monitor their health.

“This is why we are asking our community to support us at this time. Your donations mean we can get our workforce back at full capacity so we can launch and manage this important service.”

He added: “Together, we will make a difference during this national crises which is hitting all our elderly the hardest.”

Anyone who can help can do so at their GoFundMe page https://www.gofundme.com/f/evergreen-crisis-fund. Anyone wishing to give their time and volunteer can phone 01322 431765.