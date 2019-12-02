Trio of Bexley organisations win Faith awards

Kal Singh from Basics of Sikhi Sunday Katha accepts an award from Sir Ken Olisa, Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London, and Phil Champain, Director the Faith & Belief Forum. Archant

Several winners of the Faith and Belief Community Awards are celebrating in Bexley.

They, along with the many other winners, are said to be London's unsung heroes.

Their work was celebrated at the London Faith and Belief Community Awards ceremony on November 26 at the Royal Society of Medicine.

They are from many different backgrounds and communities, but all have been inspired by their faiths or beliefs to make a positive difference in their area.

Some 40 projects were given awards in categories ranging from inspiring youth and supporting women to peace and reconciliation.

Bexley's winners are Basics of Sikhi Sunday Katha in the Inspiring Youth category; Bexley Interfaith Forum in the Interfaith Relations section; and part of the Promoting Inclusion winners is the Yog Foundation.

The Faith and Belief Forum is an interfaith organisation, supported by Her Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of Greater London's Council on Faith.

The Awards were set up to shine a light on the inspiring work done by ordinary people to make London a city where everyone belongs and feels welcome. Each winning project is given £500 to further their work.

Forum director Phil Champain said: "At a time when there is so much division in society, it is more important than ever to celebrate those who work to bring people together. The individuals and organisations celebrated at the London Faith and Belief Community Awards provide vital services that often go unrecognised. Their work helps ensure that people of all backgrounds and beliefs feel welcome and safe in this great city."

And David Dangoor DL, Chair of the Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London's Council, added: "The projects recognised are really the cohesive force of London. The standard and ingenuity of their work is outstanding and we are greatly impressed by the dedication and attentiveness of those involved to meet the needs of their community. Through this event we witness the power faith and belief groups generate in the civic life of London."

The Forum has worked for over 20 years to build good relations between people of all faiths and beliefs and to create a society where difference is celebrated.