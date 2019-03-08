Man spending 18 years on family tree needs Bexley residents' help to finish

Brian has spent a quarter of his life tracing his ancestors and now needs help in piecing together the last few strands. Picture: Brian Tucker Archant

A man who has spent a quarter of his life tracing a complex family tree now needs the help of Bexley residents.

Brian Tucker, from Birmingham, said: "When my dad died in 2001 aged 83 we found a document that indicated he had been given away at birth in 1918 to a workhouse - there were no formal adoption laws at that time.

"His birth certificate said he was born Roy Smith."

But at some point he changed his name to George Smith.

Brian said: "Eight more years, and I traced my grandmother, Lilian Leah Smith nee Cryer. She originated from Bath, Somerset and that side of my family history is now complete.

"However, trying to find a George Smith was tough as there's more than 29,000 on the 1911 Census.

"Fast forward 18 years of fruitless searching, I had success six months ago when a DNA test identified a close match to a George Smith from Burton upon Trent where my dad was born.

"He then moved to Bexley with his wife Mabel in the 1930s. After trawling through electoral registers I traced their addresses over a 30-year period and found their grave at Brook Street Cemetery.

"Now I need help from Bexley residents to find living descendants of George and Mabel Smith.

"Their address for 12 years until George died in 1950 was Nuxley Road, then Mabel lived at Grosvenor Road until her death in 1969.

"George and Mabel had one son, George William Smith, born December 18, 1901 who died in Bexley in 1982.

"His wife Elsie May Smith, nee Comtesse, died in Bexley in 1967.

"The addresses that I have for George William and Elsie are firstly with his parents for eight years at Nuxley Road and then from 1947 until 1955 at Orchard Avenue but sadly after that the trail goes cold.

"The crux of my appeal is to find descendants of the three sons of George William and Elsie who were George William Smith born 1922, Cecil David Smith born 1925, and Ronald Eric Smith born 1927.

"They are my genetic first cousins and their own children and grandchildren would be closely related to me."

Contact brian.tucker@blueyonder.co.uk