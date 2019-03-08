Sidcup actor's movie nominated for award at film festival

From left, Jon Birkbeck, Andy McDonald, Megan Sharp, Thomas Mailand in a scene from The Most Dangerous Man in the Media. Picture: Ryan Freeman Archant

A Facebook group of almost 600 south east London filmmakers has had its first movie, The Most Dangerous Man in the Media, nominated for an award at the prestigious Rob Knox Film Festival.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Actor Jon Birkbeck, 27, from Sidcup, set up the Facebook group 18 months ago as a way of networking with other local filmmakers.

After initially exchanging ideas online some got together and agreed to work on the film.

Jon was ecstatic when the news came through that The Most Dangerous Man in the Media would be screened at Cineworld Bexleyheath as part of the festival.

He said: "This is fantastically exciting news. I get to see my baby on the big screen. It's definitely a career highlight and I couldn't be happier."

Jon directs and stars in the film written by Chris and Ben Young.

You may also want to watch:

His character Charlie works in an advertising agency and is given a mentally arduous task by his boss. And that's when things start to go wrong.

The festival is held annually in memory of the 18-year-old actor who played Marcus Belby in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and was murdered in Sidcup in 2008, the victim of knife crime.

Rob's mum Sally Holder said: "It has always been our intention to encourage and support local and young filmmakers, We are pleased to be able to showcase the South East London Filmmakers' work alongside some of the best shorts in the world."

There are 12 other short films screening at the festival including Hollywood director Tomisin Adepeju's The Right Choice starring Michelle Greenidge who is currently appearing in Ricky Gervais Netflix smash hit, Afterlife.

The festival gets a major boost this year with substantial sponsorship from Project Vision Ltd ensuring its success.

It aims to raise the profile of positive behaviour by young people, and provide an opportunity for locally made films to reach a wider audience.

It's on June 5 at Cineworld Bexleyheath. Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.