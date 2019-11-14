Rob Knox: Hollywood stars in film about life and murder of Harry Potter actor from Bexley

A film is to be made about the life of Harry Potter actor Rob Knox who was killed in a knife attack in Sidcup in 2008.

Rob, 18, had just finished filming his role as Marcus Belby in Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince, when he was murdered after he intervened in a fight.

Since the death of the former Beths Grammar School pupil, his family have been keeping his name alive through the annual Rob Knox Film festival, and collaborations with the actor's favourite team, Charlton Athletic.

They are also holding anti-knife crime talks throughout the Bexley area. But the foundation has also announced that 11 years on since his death, a documentary is now in the works which will take a look at Rob's aspirations as a young actor, his big break in Harry Potter and the night he was killed.

(K)nox: The Rob Knox Story is being told by his brother Jamie and close friend, Nick Jones, and features appearances from actors Ray Winstone and Jim Broadbent, plus Harry Potter director David Yates.

Writing and producing the soundtrack to the documentary is the south London band Taxi Joe.

The band has spent months in a studio producing the soundtrack, and title single for the film, Trying.

Taxi Joe achieved some success last year when their previous single, Pain, was featured at the BBC Introducing showcase at Tobacco Dock, as well as used as the soundtrack for an IMAX behind the scenes featurette for JJ Abram's Overlord.

Aaron Truss, the director of the Rob Knox documentary, said: "Taxi Joe is the perfect choice for this movie; not only do they bring a raw sound that guides the narrative, but they really understand the subject matter."

Taxi Joe is performing the soundtrack live at the Bromley Little Theatre, North Street, to help raise awareness of the growing number in knife related attacks in the UK.

Lead singer Joe Acres said: "Obviously, having known Rob, he was at the heart of why we did it but we've all got our own personal connections to gun and knife violence, which made the decision to do it very simple."