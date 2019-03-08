Empty Bexleyheath community hall could make way for flats

The design for flats to be built in Devonshire Road on the site of the Harold Stevens Memorial Hall.

An empty community hall in Bexleyheath could be set for a new lease of life as flats, under a recently emerged scheme.

Developer Jones Town Planning has put forward plans on behalf of Amazing Grace Church to bulldoze the vacant property in Devonshire Road in place of an apartment block.

The Harold Stevens Memorial Hall has been used as a nursery and church hall, but is now unused.

According to the plans: “The children's nursery closed down in 2015. It could not compete with other nurseries which had opened in the area.

The property remained empty between 2015 and January 2017.

“In January 2017 the Amazing Grace Church were granted a one year lease on the basis that the church intended to redevelop the land.

“The church has subsequently stopped using the building and the property is now vacant.

“Given the residential nature of the area and desire to increase housing provision in the borough it is considered that a residential use would be the most appropriate in this location.”

The developers plan four apartments, mixed between one, two and three bedrooms, spread across two floors.

The scheme is currently being assessed by experts at the council with a decision expected in the coming months.