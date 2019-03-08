Real ale returns to Welling Utd bar

Real ale is going back to Welling United.

A Bexley pub has partnered with the Vanarama National League South club to supply casks of real ale to the Wings Bar for this season's home league matches.

The Kentish Belle, in Pickford Lane, Bexleyheath, has a wide portfolio of artisan brewers and suppliers.

A firkin, a 72 pint container, of cask beer will go on sale before each home match and the first barrel to feature was Five Points from London brewer XPA on bank holiday Monday, a session pale ale made with American and Australian hops.

Future brewers will include Old Dairy, Whitstable and Pig and Porter of Kent.

It is the latest stage of the Kentish Belle's sponsorship of the club.

Nicholas Hair, owner of Kentish Belle, said: "Local football is so important, and we can't wait to develop this further and do more with the Wings in the future."