Blackfen school's cash injection means new facilities

Students at the Blackfen school will soon be able to learn in new buildings which are replacing the worn out facilities dating back to the 70s. Picture: Google Archant

A Sidcup school has secured £1.85m funding for improvements.

One of the buildings destined for demolition following the cash win. Picture: Ingleton Wood One of the buildings destined for demolition following the cash win. Picture: Ingleton Wood

Blackfen School for Girls will now be building new teaching accommodation to replace decades-old buildings that had been originally put up as temporary accommodation.

The school said the money comes from the government's condition improvement fund and was accessed thanks to the help of multi-disciplinary property and construction consultants, Ingleton Wood.

It will help finance the replacement of the three temporary buildings, one of which dates back to the 1970s.

As their conditions deteriorated the school was continually investing ever more money in patching them up.

Now the cash will put an end to this and ensure that staff and pupils at the Blackfen Road site will eventually be able to move into new purpose-built classrooms.

The Condition Improvement Fund is available for schools and colleges to improve their buildings and create better environments for learners.