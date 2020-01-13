Search

Game closing in Broadway Shopping Centre Bexleyheath

PUBLISHED: 07:00 14 January 2020

A Game store front - this one is in Chatham, which is not on the announced closure list. Picture: Chris Murphy

A Game store front - this one is in Chatham, which is not on the announced closure list. Picture: Chris Murphy

Archant

The Game store in Bexleyheath has been earmarked for closure, and the company suggests high rents could be to blame.

It is in Broadway Shopping Centre, Bexleyheath, and staff have just been told the shop will shut.

It is among 14 further stores being closed on top of a previous announcement of the loss of 13 sites.

In a statement last week, the company said: "Game has today confirmed it intends to close 40 stores throughout the UK.

The company hints that high rents are also to blame.

"To date 13 sites have had notice served including existing Game sites in Mansfield, Canterbury, Watford, Glasgow Fort and Leicester."

It added that "notice was served on a further 14 sites impacting outlets owned mostly by Intu and New River. The sites include Derby, Norwich Chapelfield, Lakeside, Bexleyheath and Carmarthen.

You may also want to watch:

"Game intends to serve notice on the additional sites in the near future".

And a spokesman added: "We are working closely with landlords throughout the UK to ensure that we do not have to vacate the 40 locations which could lead to a number of job losses.

"However, we are facing a challenging retail market and Game with its extensive retail footprint, needs to restructure and landlords need to work with us in setting realistic, fair rents."

The company continues: "Game's UK and Spanish retail businesses are the market leaders in those geographical areas, operating more than 540 stores across the two areas, a fully integrated multichannel offer including the multi-award winning Game App, and more than 4.4 million active customers across its Reward programmes.

"Game is developing its proposition with the continued expansion of Belong, the group's leisure experience, which brings video-gaming to high streets, shopping centres and communities nationwide.

"Through its esports and events activities the group is delivering unparalleled consumer gaming experiences directly, and on behalf of third parties, including its flagship event, Insomnia, the UK's largest gaming festival."

Other Game stores include The Glades Shopping Centre, Bromley, and at Bluewater shopping centre, but it has not yet been revealed if these face a risk of closure.

