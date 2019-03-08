Sidcup family's nightmare holiday illness

The Martin family, George with son Teddy and Emily holding Dulcie. Picture: Martin family Archant

A family from Sidcup are among more than 60 who are taking possible legal action after being ill in Lanzarote.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Legal specialists at Irwin Mitchell are now looking into the claims that they were all struck down with severe gastric illness at a four-star hotel.

It is claimed the Martin family and others in the legal action stayed at the same hotel in June and July after booking through TUI UK Ltd.

They reportedly suffering severe diarrhoea, stomach cramps and vomiting, as well as nausea and a raised emperature.

Lawyers have now written to TUI UK LTD seeking answers.

NHS admin worker Emily Martin was with husband George, and their children at the hotel in June. Dulcie, now 18 months went to hospital.

Emily, 27, says she had diarrhoea and stomach cramps within days of arrival.

You may also want to watch:

George, 27, asuffered similar symptoms, it is claimed

Emily said: "When the family felt unwell the holiday was an ordeal. There were issues with some of the food. Some of the food on occasions was served uncovered, undercooked and was not served at the correct temperature.

"It is just massively disappointing. We want to know how this happened and whether steps can be taken to stop it happening again."

Amandeep Samra, a specialist holiday illness lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, said: "It is deeply concerning to hear that so many people have told us about suffering gastric illness at the resort.

"The effects of gastric illness should never be downplayed and many people can be left with lasting health problems as a result. Instead of a relaxing summer break our clients have been left suffering with horrible symptoms which has had a major impact on their holidays.

"Sadly, many of our clients are continuing to be affected following their return home."

TUI said: "We are sorry to hear of the Martin family's experience at the Holiday Village Lanzarote. As this is now a legal matter, it would be inappropriate to comment further.

"We'd like to reassure customers that we regularly audit all of our hotels in respect of health and safety, including hygiene."