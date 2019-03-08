Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Murder accused launched 'merciless' fatal knife attack at Bexley gym over unpaid debt, court hears

PUBLISHED: 14:57 22 August 2019

Charles Riddington was wanted in connection with George Barker's muder. Picture: Met Police

Charles Riddington was wanted in connection with George Barker's muder. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A Bexley gym user was "brutally stabbed to death" in a "merciless" attack by a man who then fled the country, a jury has been told.

Charles Riddington, 37, was armed with a lock knife and waiting with other men when George Barker, 24, was "ambushed" as he walked into Double K Gym in Bexley, south-east London, on November 14 2016, the Old Bailey heard.

In an attack that lasted just seconds, Mr Barker was stopped from getting out of the door as he suffered 17 wounds to the head, body and arms, including three fatal injuries to his left side, lung and spleen.

He was pronounced dead at 10.44am.

Prosecutor Jonathan Rees QC also said: "Our case is that the defendant Mr Riddington went to the Double K Gym armed with a lock knife looking for Mr Barker.

You may also want to watch:

"It seems the defendant thought Mr Barker owed him some money."

He added: "Shortly after Mr Barker did arrive expecting to train, the defendant launched a merciless attack on him and fatally stabbed him with a knife before making off with the other men."

Mr Rees said Riddington believes he may have been "conned" by Mr Barker, who he knew as they both used the gym.

It is believed Riddington will claim he acted in self-defence and Mr Barker pulled the knife on him, the jury was told.

Riddington used a false passport to fly to Germany after the killing.

He was eventually extradited from northern Cyprus in November 2018 and charged.

Riddington, of Orpington, Kent, has pleaded not guilty to murder and to possessing an offensive weapon, namely a knife, at Littleworth Nurseries in Bexley on the same day as the murder.

Most Read

Sidcup family’s nightmare holiday illness

The Martin family, George with son Teddy and Emily holding Dulcie. Picture: Martin family

Artist’s giant floating egg to help mankind think about nature

The Egg is all its glory. Picture: Rachel Cherry

Bexleyheath man puts on club night for Macmillan Nurses in memory of dad and brother

Paul, left and Dan became friends when they realised they'd lost loved ones to cancer and decided to put on a show to raise cash for Macmillan Nurses. Picture: Resonate

Murder accused launched ‘merciless’ fatal knife attack at Bexley gym over unpaid debt, court hears

Charles Riddington was wanted in connection with George Barker's muder. Picture: Met Police

Find out how your child’s Bexley school fared in latest GCSE league tables

The Department for Education has released national Progress 8 tables. Photo by Thinkstock/Bridget c

Most Read

Sidcup family’s nightmare holiday illness

The Martin family, George with son Teddy and Emily holding Dulcie. Picture: Martin family

Artist’s giant floating egg to help mankind think about nature

The Egg is all its glory. Picture: Rachel Cherry

Bexleyheath man puts on club night for Macmillan Nurses in memory of dad and brother

Paul, left and Dan became friends when they realised they'd lost loved ones to cancer and decided to put on a show to raise cash for Macmillan Nurses. Picture: Resonate

Murder accused launched ‘merciless’ fatal knife attack at Bexley gym over unpaid debt, court hears

Charles Riddington was wanted in connection with George Barker's muder. Picture: Met Police

Find out how your child’s Bexley school fared in latest GCSE league tables

The Department for Education has released national Progress 8 tables. Photo by Thinkstock/Bridget c

Latest from the Bexley Times

Cricket: Kent captain Billings critical of schedule

Sam Cook of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Zak Crawley during Kent CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at the St Lawrence Ground on 20th August 2019

Murder accused launched ‘merciless’ fatal knife attack at Bexley gym over unpaid debt, court hears

Charles Riddington was wanted in connection with George Barker's muder. Picture: Met Police

Great marks for GCSE students

Harris Falconwood students, from left Arnie, Arun, Oliver and Richmond with principal Terrie Askew. Picture: Haarris Academy Falconwood

GCSE Results: Our in-depth guide to the new GCSE grading system

White Irish children and Chinese children do the best at GCSE. Picture: PA

Cricket: Kent ‘hugely frustrated’ by Essex loss says Billings

Mohammed Amir Of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Sam Billings during Kent CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at the St Lawrence Ground on 20th August 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists