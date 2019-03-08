Welling confident of taming Tigers

Steve King insists Welling United will not take Gloucester City lightly on Saturday, despite the team’s being at opposite ends of the Vanarama National League South table.

The Wings are currently third in the table and fighting for promotion heading into this weekend’s match, while the Tigers are 18th and still battling to avoid relegation.

With that in mind, many would expect the Park View Road outfit to claim all three points this weekend.

Under new boss Mike Cook, however, Gloucester have seen results pick up with just two defeats in their last 11 matches.

And it is that form that has Welling boss King believing his team face a tougher task than the table suggests on Saturday.

King told the club website: “Gloucester’s form under their new manager has been nothing short of exceptional.

“They won against St Albans last weekend and when you consider that St Albans are desperately trying to get into the play-off places, it shows you Gloucester’s capabilities.

“They’ve had some good recent results and we know that there are no easy games in this division.

“Anyone can beat anyone on their day, like Hungerford Town beating Billericay Town last weekend.”

Welling will head for Gloucester following a 1-0 success away to Weston-super-Mare last weekend.

The game’s only goal came six minutes from time when Bradley Goldberg scored from the spot after the Wings were awarded a penalty.

With promotion rivals Bath City only drawing at Eastbourne Borough, the Park View Road outfit were able to move up to third in the table.

And boss King hailed the display from his team at Weston, with their character in particular receiving praise.

“The boys were brilliant with their togetherness and the way they went about their business,” he added.

“It wasn’t the best game to watch and the pitch was a bit bobbly, but we controlled the first half and should have been two or three goals ahead.

“We had some great chances and their keeper made some good saves, but we were controlling the game in the first half.

“In the second half, they piled on the pressure and we had to stand up and be counted.”

King will hope his team can show fighting spirit again if needed on their trip to Gloucester in the league this weekend.