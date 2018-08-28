Brampton Primary Academy: From special measures to Good in five terms

A Bexleyheath school is celebrating after winning a rating of Good from Ofsted.

Staff say it comes after a major turnaround of their fortunes.

Brampton Primary Academy, Brampton Road, is celebrating the judgement after the executive head “transformed” the school.

As a result, a survey among parents found a vast majority were now likely to recommend the school.

After an inspection in March 2017, it was decided Brampton needed to go in to special measures.

There was another inspection last month which has seen a major uplift in work methods.

That means the special measures is now lifted thanks to the amount of work staff and students have done to improve standards.

It had been graded as inadequate but the upturn has been achieved in just five terms.

Principal Gemma Clark said: “We are ecstatic with the outcome of the inspection - this is testament to the dedication and hard work of the staff team who were passionate to getting the school back to a place where the pupils and parents deserved it to be.”

Highlights in the Ofsted reports includes students seen doing better with improved progress, especially in reading, punctuality and attendance. Staff morale is also now much improved.

As part of the REAch2 Academy Trust, Brampton was previously sitting at the lowest Ofsted grade possible.

It said Ofsted also praised REAch2 support which helped make the improvements that were needed.

It said it helped develop leaders’ understanding of specific areas of improvement and has provided regular high-quality professional development opportunities for staff.

Cathie Paine, deputy chief executive of REAch2, said: “We are all incredibly proud of the work that has gone on at Brampton Primary Academy.

“This was a school that five terms ago was not delivering the exceptional education that we pride ourselves on at REAch2.

“Gemma and her team have transformed the academy and it’s fantastic to see Ofsted’s recognition of this major turnaround and their conclusion that Brampton is now a good school.

“What’s even more important to us though is that parents are also now endorsing the school.”