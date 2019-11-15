Search

Advanced search

Local Recall

New attractions, including model railway, approved for Hall Place, Bexley

PUBLISHED: 07:00 18 November 2019

There will be a new fee to enter the gardens at Hall Place. Picture: Bexley Council

There will be a new fee to enter the gardens at Hall Place. Picture: Bexley Council

Archant

Ambitious plans to revamp Bexley's historic Hall Place have been given the green light, but not all councillors were a fan of the move - with one describing the planned design as "disgraceful".

Bexley's planning committee unanimously approved the council's own application, which includes building a 390m long model railway loop, a children's playground, a human sundial and a new covered seating area.

The attractions come with a new entry fee for the gardens, set at £4 for adults and £2 for children aged five to 16.

The work represents a £620k investment into Hall Place and its surroundings, which the council hopes will lead to a surge in visitor numbers as the authority grapples with the cost of running the site.

While councillors understood the need to make the council-run facility viable, several voiced concerns over how the new additions would fit in with the surrounding Grade 2 listed gardens.

"Overall I'm very much in favour of this, but I do have some concerns," Cllr John Davey (West Heath, Conservative) said.

You may also want to watch:

"The canopy (for the seating area) looks a bit rough, bearing in mind this is a listed building site… this is an iconic view across the river, at the moment there's no details showing what it's going to look like really.

"(It's) just a sketch, which I'm not at all happy about."

His views were echoed by Cllr Val Clark (Falconwood and Welling, Conservative) who sharply criticised the council's own designs for a lack of detail.

"I feel like we're being asked to do a lot of this on trust. Looking at the map up there I think it's disgraceful, if that's the best Bexley can produce we ought to be ashamed," she said.

"I would expect Bexley to put something forward that's a big more professional than this."

In response, a council officer stated the authority's heritage officer was satisfied that the bridge would have an acceptable impact on the area, while more detailed plans would be forthcoming.

It was an explanation councillors appeared to agree with, with the planning committee voting unanimously in favour.

Most Read

Rob Knox: Hollywood stars in film about life and murder of Harry Potter actor from Bexley

Rob Knox with fellow Harry Potter star, Daniel Radcliffe. Picture: Rob Knox Foundation

New attractions, including model railway, approved for Hall Place, Bexley

There will be a new fee to enter the gardens at Hall Place. Picture: Bexley Council

Staff at Bexley school strike in row over suspended and sacked colleagues

Staff at St Catherine's form their picket line. Picture: Michael Gavan

Thamesmead regeneration continues apace with topping out ceremony

Cllr Teresa O'Neill joins the team from Peabody at the topping out ceremony. Picture: Simon Kennedy

Elton charity show in Dartford will raise cash for disadvantaged adults in Sidcup

Jamie and the Jets will be performing Elton John hits in Dartford. Picture: Rockpix

Most Read

Rob Knox: Hollywood stars in film about life and murder of Harry Potter actor from Bexley

Rob Knox with fellow Harry Potter star, Daniel Radcliffe. Picture: Rob Knox Foundation

New attractions, including model railway, approved for Hall Place, Bexley

There will be a new fee to enter the gardens at Hall Place. Picture: Bexley Council

Staff at Bexley school strike in row over suspended and sacked colleagues

Staff at St Catherine's form their picket line. Picture: Michael Gavan

Thamesmead regeneration continues apace with topping out ceremony

Cllr Teresa O'Neill joins the team from Peabody at the topping out ceremony. Picture: Simon Kennedy

Elton charity show in Dartford will raise cash for disadvantaged adults in Sidcup

Jamie and the Jets will be performing Elton John hits in Dartford. Picture: Rockpix

Latest from the Bexley Times

New attractions, including model railway, approved for Hall Place, Bexley

There will be a new fee to enter the gardens at Hall Place. Picture: Bexley Council

Rob Knox: Hollywood stars in film about life and murder of Harry Potter actor from Bexley

Rob Knox with fellow Harry Potter star, Daniel Radcliffe. Picture: Rob Knox Foundation

Elton charity show in Dartford will raise cash for disadvantaged adults in Sidcup

Jamie and the Jets will be performing Elton John hits in Dartford. Picture: Rockpix

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Drier than seven days ago!

Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire/PA Images

Thamesmead regeneration continues apace with topping out ceremony

Cllr Teresa O'Neill joins the team from Peabody at the topping out ceremony. Picture: Simon Kennedy
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists