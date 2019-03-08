Pre-school criticised by Ofsted for 'compromising children's safety'

Happygems Pre School operates out of Crayford Library. Picture: Google Archant

A Crayford pre-school has been blasted by an education watchdog for not supervising the youngsters and "compromising children's wellbeing".

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Happygems Pre School, operating out of Crayford Library, has been rated as Inadequate across the board by Ofsted inspectors.

The inspection, carried out in July, found serious failings with leadership, management, teaching, and development of children.

Ofsted said staff do not always make sure children are supervised and that behaviour is not managed well.

Inspectors said in a recently-published report: "The manager has insufficient knowledge and understanding of safeguarding procedures.

"For instance, she does not know the procedure to follow in the event of an allegation being made against a member of staff. Therefore, children's safety and welfare are compromised.

You may also want to watch:

"Staff do not ensure children are consistently well supervised. Consequently, children are not safe and their needs are not met."

The pre school, which registered last year, offers places for two and three-year-old children.

Happygems has several branches, including ones in Erith and Slade Green as well as further east in Essex.

Happygems was contacted for comment prior to publication.

Despite not being council-run, Bexley Council has stepped in to offer help to the struggling childcare provider.

A spokesman for the council said: "Happygems Pre School rent hall space in Crayford Library. It is not a council initiative and we have no statutory duty to the facility, however, as part of our commitment to ensure all our children and young people have access to good education, we have offered the group our support and they have accepted this offer.

"This support will include working with the management on the points raised by the Ofsted inspection."

Bexley Council's children's services are rated as Outstanding by Ofsted.