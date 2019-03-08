Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Pre-school criticised by Ofsted for 'compromising children's safety'

PUBLISHED: 07:00 13 August 2019

Happygems Pre School operates out of Crayford Library. Picture: Google

Happygems Pre School operates out of Crayford Library. Picture: Google

Archant

A Crayford pre-school has been blasted by an education watchdog for not supervising the youngsters and "compromising children's wellbeing".

Happygems Pre School, operating out of Crayford Library, has been rated as Inadequate across the board by Ofsted inspectors.

The inspection, carried out in July, found serious failings with leadership, management, teaching, and development of children.

Ofsted said staff do not always make sure children are supervised and that behaviour is not managed well.

Inspectors said in a recently-published report: "The manager has insufficient knowledge and understanding of safeguarding procedures.

"For instance, she does not know the procedure to follow in the event of an allegation being made against a member of staff. Therefore, children's safety and welfare are compromised.

You may also want to watch:

"Staff do not ensure children are consistently well supervised. Consequently, children are not safe and their needs are not met."

The pre school, which registered last year, offers places for two and three-year-old children.

Happygems has several branches, including ones in Erith and Slade Green as well as further east in Essex.

Happygems was contacted for comment prior to publication.

Despite not being council-run, Bexley Council has stepped in to offer help to the struggling childcare provider.

A spokesman for the council said: "Happygems Pre School rent hall space in Crayford Library. It is not a council initiative and we have no statutory duty to the facility, however, as part of our commitment to ensure all our children and young people have access to good education, we have offered the group our support and they have accepted this offer.

"This support will include working with the management on the points raised by the Ofsted inspection."

Bexley Council's children's services are rated as Outstanding by Ofsted.

Most Read

Thamesmead man jailed for murder of his teenage girlfriend

Scott Clifford was jailed for 17 years. Picture: Met Police

Battle for Crossness: Details of proposed data centres revealed

The design for the proposed data centre buildings. Picture: Cory

Pre-school criticised by Ofsted for ‘compromising children’s safety’

Happygems Pre School operates out of Crayford Library. Picture: Google

Teenager Kai is determined to support genetics research

The Johnston family wants to raise awareness of the Jeans for Genes fundraising events coming up soon. Picture: Carol Johnston

Hatherley Road flats plan approved by Bexley Council

Bexley Council approved the plan for Hatherley Road. Picture: Paul Bennett

Most Read

Thamesmead man jailed for murder of his teenage girlfriend

Scott Clifford was jailed for 17 years. Picture: Met Police

Battle for Crossness: Details of proposed data centres revealed

The design for the proposed data centre buildings. Picture: Cory

Pre-school criticised by Ofsted for ‘compromising children’s safety’

Happygems Pre School operates out of Crayford Library. Picture: Google

Teenager Kai is determined to support genetics research

The Johnston family wants to raise awareness of the Jeans for Genes fundraising events coming up soon. Picture: Carol Johnston

Hatherley Road flats plan approved by Bexley Council

Bexley Council approved the plan for Hatherley Road. Picture: Paul Bennett

Latest from the Bexley Times

Pre-school criticised by Ofsted for ‘compromising children’s safety’

Happygems Pre School operates out of Crayford Library. Picture: Google

Thamesmead man jailed for murder of his teenage girlfriend

Scott Clifford was jailed for 17 years. Picture: Met Police

Battle for Crossness: Details of proposed data centres revealed

The design for the proposed data centre buildings. Picture: Cory

T20: Kent put to sword by Somerset duo

Tom Banton of Somerset (pic Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo)

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Rain, wind and potential thunderstorms

Three women shelter from a heavy rain and hail storm under a tree in London, on the first day of the Bank Holiday weekend.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists