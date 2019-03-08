Hatherley Road flats plan approved by Bexley Council

A scheme for new flats in Sidcup has been approved, despite concern from neighbours and councillors.

Plans for a four-storey block in Hatherley Road have been approved months after they were first mooted.

Councillors deferred the application last month and pushed back on making a decision until last week.

Hatherley Investments has proposed a scheme for 10 new homes, mixed between one and two bed and spread over two buildings.

The developers said the current building is in "some state of disrepair."

Hatherley Investments said in its application: "The scheme would represent a marked visual improvement when measured against what has become a somewhat unprepossessing and dilapidated property.

"The proposal would provide for a good standard of living conditions for the development."

Sidcup is an area earmarked for regeneration by the council, which in its growth strategy proposes a refurbished high street and boutique hotel alongside hundreds of new homes.

Not everybody is happy with the plans, with nine neighbours writing to the council to object over parking, rubbish collection and losing a Victorian building.

Several neighbours pleaded with the council to refuse the plans at a meeting on August 1.

Ward councillor Richard Diment added: "The committee had serious concerns about this application last month and I am unclear what has changed.

"Since the last meeting I have been approached by more residents concerned about the application.

"My concerns about over-development remain, and I have serious concerns about amenity space for residents."

Cllr Alan Downing added: "I see the report is full of reasons we should approve this but I read it for what reasons we can offer against it.

"There are some areas, the habitual room windows and that we are allowing space below our guidelines. I don't see how we can even suggest that we approve it."

Councillors also criticised the developers for not proposing any affordable housing, instead offering a cash payment to the council.

Cllr Nicola Taylor added: "The proposal fails to meet our contribution towards housing. We have a housing crisis and this fails to help us with that. It is contrary to policies."

Councillors were split but the majority backed the plans and the scheme was approved.