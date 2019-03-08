Try bowls, you may like it says local club

Bexleyheath and Barneshurst Bowls Club is holding a series of open days to encourage new players. Archant

Anyone thinking about taking up bowls, but are unsure if they would enjoy it can take advantage of open days.

The chairman of Bexleyheath and Barneshurst Bowls Club, Don Mackglew said: "Bowls is an easy game to play by people of both sexes, all ages and abilities and be enjoyed by family members playing together.

"Bowls offers opportunities to get some exercise whilst enjoying the company of friends and meeting new people."

He said the club is holding five Open Day sessions at its Bowls Green in Russell Park, Long Lane, Bexleyheath, with two qualified coaches available for each session, along with bowlers who have many years of experience to help and explain how bowls is played.

Don said no previous experience or special equipment is required, but players must have flat shoes.

The sessions are on May 10, 11, 15, 19, and 26.

For more information, email bbbowlsclub@gmail.com