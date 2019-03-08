Your chance to have a say on future of town centres

Public meetings are being held throughout the borough to discuss future developments . Picture: Bexley Council Archant

Local people are being invited to help shape the future of Bexley’s town centres.

Public consultations are starting into Bexley's new Town Centres Strategy and will continue until 12 May.

It will be examining how the centres can continue to successfully meet the needs of local people, visitors and businesses.

Deputy leader and cabinet member for growth, Cllr Louie French said: “Town centres nationally are seeing rapid and significant change, driven by a combination of economic pressures, technology and consumer behaviour. The strategy is our response to these changes.

“It has been developed following extensive research to build a picture of the strengths and weakness of the town centres and what opportunities and threats they face in realising their potential. These are your town centres – to live, shop, work and enjoy – I encourage you to have your say about their future.”

The results will help councillors ensure the town centres continue to thrive in the face of a stream of adversities, such as online shopping.

The council said its strategy is designed to provide a framework for the development and management of the centres during the next five years.

The authority said it will help guide the activity of the council and key partners in enhancing their vibrancy and economic success.

It is focussed on the five larger town centres: Bexleyheath, Crayford, Erith, Sidcup and Welling. These are home to the most jobs and are also the most vulnerable to trends involving national retailers.

Paper copies of the strategy are at Bexley libraries and a copy is online at www.bexley.gov.uk/consultation.

The Town Centres Team will be holding the below drop-in consultation sessions in each of the town centres to ensure everyone locally has an ample opportunity to put forward their fears and worries.

They are Thursday, April 25, 3pm – 8pm: Erith, in 68 Pier Road; Friday, April 26, 10am – 2pm: Welling Library; Wednesday, May 1, 10.30am – 3pm: Bexleyheath Broadway Shopping Centre; Tuesday, May 7, 10am – noon and 3pm – 5pm: Bexleyheath, Central Library; and finally Wednesday, May 8, 3pm – 7pm: Sidcup Library.