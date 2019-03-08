Search

Advanced search

Local Recall

Careers boss Helen is regional apprenticeship champion

PUBLISHED: 15:00 25 September 2019

Helen receives her Royal Air Force Award from Steve Latus, from the National Apprenticeship Service, and Squadron Leader Julie Fell. Picture: National Apprenticeship Service

Helen receives her Royal Air Force Award from Steve Latus, from the National Apprenticeship Service, and Squadron Leader Julie Fell. Picture: National Apprenticeship Service

KevinGibsonPhotography

The head of careers at Chislehurst and Sidcup Grammar School has taken a prize at the London Apprenticeship Awards.

Helen Everett took the Royal Air Force Award for Apprenticeship Champion for London.

The ceremony, which took place at Glazier Hall in South Bank, celebrated outstanding apprentices and employers.

You may also want to watch:

Helen and the others will now go through to the National Awards this November.

When Helen took on the role of in the careers department at the grammar, the only career route available to students was straight to university.

At the time, students and parents knew no other routes and believed apprenticeships were for car mechanics and if you didn't go to university you had failed.

Helen turned that false belief around and the school is now at the forefront of careers provision.

She said: "Winning this award will help me continue to raise the profile of apprenticeships at my school, in the in the local area and also nationally."

Most Read

Developers mark completion of Erith Park with a community party

Children at the party thrown to mark the completion of the development. Picture: Jimmy Lee

Bromley and Bexley Girl Guides scoop up Jack Petchey awards for their dedication

Erin McDermott. Picture: JPF

BIG DEBATE: Is Bexley in London or Kent?

Projects to save Bexley’s toads continue to jump ahead

Training sessions are under way at Lesnes Abbey Woods to ensure the toads' future. Picture: Froglife Trust

Thamesmead Community market bake sale for Macmillan

The Friday bake sale will raise vital cash for the cancer charity. Picture: Peabody

Most Read

Developers mark completion of Erith Park with a community party

Children at the party thrown to mark the completion of the development. Picture: Jimmy Lee

Bromley and Bexley Girl Guides scoop up Jack Petchey awards for their dedication

Erin McDermott. Picture: JPF

BIG DEBATE: Is Bexley in London or Kent?

Projects to save Bexley’s toads continue to jump ahead

Training sessions are under way at Lesnes Abbey Woods to ensure the toads' future. Picture: Froglife Trust

Thamesmead Community market bake sale for Macmillan

The Friday bake sale will raise vital cash for the cancer charity. Picture: Peabody

Latest from the Bexley Times

Thamesmead Community market bake sale for Macmillan

The Friday bake sale will raise vital cash for the cancer charity. Picture: Peabody

Careers boss Helen is regional apprenticeship champion

Helen receives her Royal Air Force Award from Steve Latus, from the National Apprenticeship Service, and Squadron Leader Julie Fell. Picture: National Apprenticeship Service

Developers mark completion of Erith Park with a community party

Children at the party thrown to mark the completion of the development. Picture: Jimmy Lee

Bromley and Bexley Girl Guides scoop up Jack Petchey awards for their dedication

Erin McDermott. Picture: JPF

Cricket: Hampshire hurt Kent hopes

Daniel Bell-Drummond in batting action for Kent during Essex CCC vs Kent CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 30th May 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists