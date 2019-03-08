Careers boss Helen is regional apprenticeship champion

Helen receives her Royal Air Force Award from Steve Latus, from the National Apprenticeship Service, and Squadron Leader Julie Fell. Picture: National Apprenticeship Service KevinGibsonPhotography

The head of careers at Chislehurst and Sidcup Grammar School has taken a prize at the London Apprenticeship Awards.

Helen Everett took the Royal Air Force Award for Apprenticeship Champion for London.

The ceremony, which took place at Glazier Hall in South Bank, celebrated outstanding apprentices and employers.

Helen and the others will now go through to the National Awards this November.

When Helen took on the role of in the careers department at the grammar, the only career route available to students was straight to university.

At the time, students and parents knew no other routes and believed apprenticeships were for car mechanics and if you didn't go to university you had failed.

Helen turned that false belief around and the school is now at the forefront of careers provision.

She said: "Winning this award will help me continue to raise the profile of apprenticeships at my school, in the in the local area and also nationally."