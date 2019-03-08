Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hook Lane Primary School joins Maritime Academy Trust

PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 September 2019

Hook Lane Primary teams up with Maritime Academy Trust for the new school year. Picture: MAT

Hook Lane Primary teams up with Maritime Academy Trust for the new school year. Picture: MAT

Archant

The Hook Lane Primary School in Welling is starting the new school year as a member of the Maritime Academy Trust (MAT).

It is the eighth member of the educational charity serving primary pupils across London and Kent.

Hook Lane is a mixed community school rated as Good by Ofsted.

MAT boss Nick Osborne said the trust follows an innovative entrepreneurial curriculum, designed to cultivate creativity and encourage pupils to adapt and succeed in the modern world, whilst focusing on the importance of great behaviour in every school.

You may also want to watch:

Maritime challenges pupils to find solutions to real-world issues, allowing their creativity and confidence to flourish.

Mr Osborne said: "Hook Lane joins us with a range of strengths, including supporting children with autistic spectrum disorder, as it has a dedicated unit for children with ASD. We are all very much looking forward to working with staff and pupils in Hook Lane."

He said Hook Lane will continue to foster strong links with parents, keeping them informed primarily through pupils' class teachers and senior leaders; in addition, parents will be kept updated on developments within Maritime through the termly newsletter.

And Hook Lane head Natalie Cummings added: "After meeting Nick Osborne and members of staff at all levels across several of the trust schools, we believe it shares the same core values and ethos that we currently have here at Hook Lane - where our school motto is Encouraging Fearless Learners.

"Having a dedicated lead for teaching and learning across the whole trust is a brilliant idea as they can create links between schools as well as guide them in finding the best support."

Most Read

Several of our stores are in the running for best in UK

Premier in Edlred Drive, Orpington, is one of those in the top 100. Picture: Anita Nye

Hundreds left without phone lines, broadband and TV after communications cables stolen in Abbey Wood

Engineers are already working hard to replace the stolen cables and get customers back online. Picture: Openreach

Former Orpington footballer killed Bexley gym-goer in self defence, court hears

Charles Riddington was wanted in connection with George Barker's muder. Picture: Met Police

Blackfen school’s cash injection means new facilities

Students at the Blackfen school will soon be able to learn in new buildings which are replacing the worn out facilities dating back to the 70s. Picture: Google

Jailed again - train sex pest who preys on sleeping women

Reece Francis has repeatedly assaulting women on trains. Picture: British Transport Police

Most Read

Several of our stores are in the running for best in UK

Premier in Edlred Drive, Orpington, is one of those in the top 100. Picture: Anita Nye

Hundreds left without phone lines, broadband and TV after communications cables stolen in Abbey Wood

Engineers are already working hard to replace the stolen cables and get customers back online. Picture: Openreach

Former Orpington footballer killed Bexley gym-goer in self defence, court hears

Charles Riddington was wanted in connection with George Barker's muder. Picture: Met Police

Blackfen school’s cash injection means new facilities

Students at the Blackfen school will soon be able to learn in new buildings which are replacing the worn out facilities dating back to the 70s. Picture: Google

Jailed again - train sex pest who preys on sleeping women

Reece Francis has repeatedly assaulting women on trains. Picture: British Transport Police

Latest from the Bexley Times

Hook Lane Primary School joins Maritime Academy Trust

Hook Lane Primary teams up with Maritime Academy Trust for the new school year. Picture: MAT

Hundreds left without phone lines, broadband and TV after communications cables stolen in Abbey Wood

Engineers are already working hard to replace the stolen cables and get customers back online. Picture: Openreach

Several of our stores are in the running for best in UK

Premier in Edlred Drive, Orpington, is one of those in the top 100. Picture: Anita Nye

Runner Sally takes on half marathon to honour her late father

Sally is determined to finish the Royal Parks Half Marathon to honour her father. Picture: Sally Spicer

Patients help choose new art collection at Guy’s Cancer Centre

Sue Norman and Brenda Knowles from the Dimbleby Macmillan Support Centre with one of the artworks funded by a donation from Macmillan Cancer Support. Picture: Kelly Cook
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists