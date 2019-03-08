Hook Lane Primary School joins Maritime Academy Trust

Hook Lane Primary teams up with Maritime Academy Trust for the new school year. Picture: MAT Archant

The Hook Lane Primary School in Welling is starting the new school year as a member of the Maritime Academy Trust (MAT).

It is the eighth member of the educational charity serving primary pupils across London and Kent.

Hook Lane is a mixed community school rated as Good by Ofsted.

MAT boss Nick Osborne said the trust follows an innovative entrepreneurial curriculum, designed to cultivate creativity and encourage pupils to adapt and succeed in the modern world, whilst focusing on the importance of great behaviour in every school.

Maritime challenges pupils to find solutions to real-world issues, allowing their creativity and confidence to flourish.

Mr Osborne said: "Hook Lane joins us with a range of strengths, including supporting children with autistic spectrum disorder, as it has a dedicated unit for children with ASD. We are all very much looking forward to working with staff and pupils in Hook Lane."

He said Hook Lane will continue to foster strong links with parents, keeping them informed primarily through pupils' class teachers and senior leaders; in addition, parents will be kept updated on developments within Maritime through the termly newsletter.

And Hook Lane head Natalie Cummings added: "After meeting Nick Osborne and members of staff at all levels across several of the trust schools, we believe it shares the same core values and ethos that we currently have here at Hook Lane - where our school motto is Encouraging Fearless Learners.

"Having a dedicated lead for teaching and learning across the whole trust is a brilliant idea as they can create links between schools as well as guide them in finding the best support."