Greenwich and Bexley Community Hospice launches emergency appeal for donations

Staff are determined to make life as comfortable as possible. Picture: Greenwich & Bexley Community Hospice Archant

A hospice caring for Bexley patients is desperate for money to continues its work.

The coronavirus outbreak has had a major impact on the Greenwich and Bexley Community Hospice when people need them the most.

Chief executive Kate Heaps said: “We have had to cancel a number of our fundraising events and all of our 17 shops are closed.

“We are trying to reschedule or run some events differently; our flagship Mini Marathon has now ‘gone virtual’. But it won’t make up the shortfall in our income.”

Daily costs are £23,000 providing care to usually 400 patients with a critical illness, many in the last months of their lives.

Kate said: “We know this demand will only grow – we are caring for nearly 700 patients in the community alone. Our community are already being amazing, helping us in so many ways including donating protective equipment and sending in treats for our staff.

“I cannot tell you how fantastic the whole Hospice team have been.

“Everyone has rallied together, nurses in all settings, our doctors, our social worker, physiotherapists, admin staff, housekeepers, estates, fundraisers, shop staff, the support staff and our amazing volunteers; all doing whatever needs to be done.

“We are now asking our community for help with funding too - your support will allow us to focus on what’s most important: our patients and those closest to them.”

Kate said: “Without our charity shops, or our loyal local supporters raising money for us through events, we are expecting a huge shortfall in funding over the coming months, we are likely to be down at least £1m over the next two months. This is at the very time when our nurses, doctors and other staff will be needed more than ever - as the health service faces its biggest challenge”.

And she went on: “This is a scary time for everyone, but all of the team continue to put our patients, their families and the Hospice first; they all make me so proud and they make the difficult job of leading the hospice so much easier.”

To help visit http://www.communityhospice.org.uk/emergency-appeal/ or

https://justgiving.com/campaign/GBCH-emergency-appeal