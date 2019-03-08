Abbey Wood hospice wins garden cash contest thanks to public vote

The hospice garden is not entirely available to wheelchairs, but will be soon. Picture: Greenwich and Bexley Community Hospice Archant

A hospice has won £5,000 to redevelop its gardens so wheelchair patients have somewhere beautiful to sit.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Greenwich & Bexley Community Hospice needed cash urgently to rebuild part of the garden to allow easy wheelchair access Greenwich & Bexley Community Hospice needed cash urgently to rebuild part of the garden to allow easy wheelchair access

The Greenwich and Bexley Community Hospice beat off stiff competition nationally from 11 other finalists to win a public vote and be crowned champion in the Selco Stars contest.

Now detailed plans are being drawn up for the plans to revamp the gardens to ensure it is a safe area with easy access.

Leading builders' merchant Selco Builders Warehouse - which has a branch in Kennett Road, Crayford - organised the competition, designed to support charities and community groups.

Twelve good causes, including Greenwich and Bexley Community Hospice, shared £6,000 worth of building materials in the six months prior to the grand finale public vote.

The hospice, based in Abbey Wood, eventually won out with more than 1,500 votes - a 26 per cent share.

Thrilled Louise Bishop, fundraiser for the hospice, said the money would be used to improve accessibility to the centre's gardens.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "We are over the moon to finish top and win this money. It's incredible and we thank everyone for taking the time to vote for us. We were up against some amazing charities and groups.

"We have a lovely garden which is a calming, reflective and cheering place, but there is a steep slope which makes it difficult for some people to access.

"This money will be used to create a new path, which will be particularly appreciated by those in wheelchairs.

"Being involved in the Selco Stars competition has been a super experience from start to finish. We thank Selco for their generosity and support."

The hospice provides free care and support annually to around 2,500 people with life limiting illness, as well as their families and carers.

Carine Jessamine, marketing director at Selco, said: "The Selco Stars campaign has been hugely successful with hundreds of applications and more than 6,000 votes.

"Each of the 12 finalists had a strong case for the grand prize. We have a huge congratulations to Greenwich and Bexley Community Hospice. I have also visited the hospice and it's an inspiring place."