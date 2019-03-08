Fruit and veg stand opens in Queen Mary’s Hospital lobby

Dave Peacock from Chas n Dave launches hospital fruit and veg stand. Picture: Arthur Lac Archant

A fruit and veg stand has opened in the lobby of a local hospital and could eventually spread nationwide.

The Queen Mary Hospital, Sidcup hosted the grand unveiling of the new Five a Day Healthy Living Stand.

It is operated by a family-run business fronted by David Chamberlain and Stuart Mead.

The stall is one of the first of its kind and looks set to go national, heavily encouraged and fully supported by the NHS community.

David said: “As the public and hospital staff filled the entrance, they could get a peek at the beautiful array of fresh fruits and vegetables which adorned the tables.

“We were asked a few times what the project was all about, and the answer is pretty simple.

“It makes perfect sense to create this Healthy Living Stand and pioneer it in hospitals.

“Bad eating habits and obesity play a huge part in the strain on the NHS.

“The staff are so busy they sometimes perhaps struggle to get out to buy a proper lunch, or maybe even don’t have time to get their weekly shopping, so this is the perfect solution for them too.

“Or maybe they can even just grab one of our delicious smoothies or fruit pots.”

At the opening was Dave Peacock, of the legendary music duo Chas and Dave, who fully supports the family’s food endeavour which will be there every other Monday.

His words to the greengrocers as he cut the red ribbon and declared the stand open in front of the onlookers, were: “Fabulous fruit stall, I wish you all the luck in the world.”

David said: “The launch went really well, and the Five A Day will be at Sidcup Hospital as a regular feature for the foreseeable future, selling fresh produce, along with gift baskets and more.”

Matthew Trainer, chief executive of Oxleas NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We all need to eat plenty of fresh fruit and veg and cut down on processed sugar.

“This stall will help our patients and staff choose healthier options while they are at Queen Mary’s.”