Jalsha Tandoori restaurant in Sidcup donates meals to Queen Mary Hospital staff
PUBLISHED: 09:05 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:05 17 April 2020
A Sidcup restaurant has been supplying food to local NHS staff.
Tahir Chowdhury runs the Jalsha Tandoori restaurant in Station Road.
He said it was a small gesture to say thank you to the NHS staff by sending freshly cooked food and fresh fruits to the Queen Mary Hospital, Sidcup and Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Woolwich.
He said: “The food donation was a small token to thank the NHS staff who are working tirelessly to save lives and keep the nation safe from this awful disease. We hope that the staff will understand the gratitude we feel towards them and this will encourage and motivate them whilst carrying out their jobs as our nation’s heroes.”
He supplied 50 cartons of chicken biryani to each hospital.
“We specifically chose a Saturday to do this as we are aware generally people like to enjoy takeaways on weekends.”
