How many driving fines were issued in Bromley and Bexley last year?

More than 130,000 parking and traffic fines were issued across Bromley and Bexley last year, it has been revealed.

Across the capital in 2018/19, London boroughs and Transport for London (TfL) issued 5,958,048 penalty charge notices (PCNs) to motorists they believed had contravened parking and moving traffic regulations.

That was up 6 per cent up on the previous year according to data obtained by London Councils.

In Bromley, 74,133 PCNs were handed out.

Of those, 56,460 related to parking offences, while 17,673 concerned drivers illegally driving in bus lanes.

In Bexley, the numbers were slightly lower, with only 57,506 PCNs issued.

They were made up of 47,755 parking fines, and 11,751 moving traffic infractions.

As the overall transport authority for the entire capital, TfL issued 647,526 PCNs in 2018/19.

The majority of those - 425,803 - related to parking, with 14,620 bus lane offences also recorded and 207,103 moving traffic offences also logged.

The worst offending single borough in London was Westminster, where an astonishing 308,707 PCNs were handed out in that 12 month period.

More than a quarter of a million of these - 258,980 - were parking offences, with the rest relating to moving traffic penalties.

All income recouped from PCNs pays for the provision of other traffic and parking services.

Any surplus is invested in important transport projects, such as the Freedom Pass concessionary travel scheme for older and disabled Londoners.

Cllr Julian Bell, chairman of London Councils' Transport and Environment Committee, said: "The vast majority of road users in London understand and follow the rules, which are put in place for the common good.

"London boroughs and TfL only issue PCNs when they believe they have evidence that a breach of parking or moving traffic rules has occurred.

"It is encouraging that in several cases, enforcement is leading to positive behaviour change among road users, which benefits everyone who travels in and around our capital city."

If drivers believe they have received a PCN in error, they are encouraged to appeal to the enforcement authority that issued the ticket.

If they are not satisfied with the outcome, they can appeal, for free, to an independent adjudicator via the capital's independent appeals service, London Tribunals.