Cricket: Injury-hit Kent fall to another loss

Kent's Zak Crawley during day one of the Specsavers County Championship, Division One match at Edgbaston, Birmingham. PA Wire/PA Images

Gareth Roderick’s second List A century led Gloucestershire to a six-wicket Royal London One-Day Cup win over injury-hit Kent Spitfires at Bristol.

The visitors posted 282-8 from their 50 overs after losing the toss, Zak Crawley top-scoring with 85, while Joe Denly made 56 and Adam Rouse a rapid 45 not out. There were two wickets each for David Payne, Benny Howell and Tom Smith.

In reply, Gloucestershire were given a decent start by Chris Dent (41) and George Hankins (33) before Roderick (100 not out) and James Bracey (67) added 138 for the third wicket to put their side on course for victory with 19 balls to spare.

It was the Spitfires' fourth defeat in as many group matches, while Gloucestershire moved to four points from three games.

Without overseas signing Matt Renshaw, Daniel Bell-Drummond and Darren Stevens, Kent needed an early partnership and after the fall of Sean Dickson for four, they got it through skipper Denly, back from the Indian Premier League, and Crawley.

The pair added 103 in 21 overs, with Denly reaching a fluent half-century with a straight six off Graeme van Buuren having faced 60 balls, and Crawley moving to the same landmark from 67 deliveries.

Denly was caught behind prodding at a ball from Payne and Heino Kuhn contributed a bright 24 before chancing his arm once too often with a quick single and being run out by Roderick.

Alex Blake lifted Howell for a massive six over mid-wicket, but was soon well caught by van Buuren as the ball dropped over his shoulder off the same bowler.

From 184-4 in the 37th over, Kent slipped to 237-7, Crawley being bowled by a quicker ball from left-arm spinner Smith, having faced 110 balls.

Ollie Robinson was caught and bowled by Howell off a leading edge and when Harry Podmore fell to Smith for 21, Gloucestershire, themselves without overseas player Dan Worrall and seamer Matt Taylor, looked in control.

Rouse smashed four sixes against his former county, taking heavy toll on Chris Liddle, who had proved expensive throughout and ended up with 0-93 from 10 overs, the most runs conceded by a Gloucestershire bowler in List A cricket.

Already hit by a lengthy injury-list, Kent's bowling attack suffered a new blow when Denly was unable to take the field because of a back problem.

Hankins helped Dent take the score to 72 in the 17th over before charging down the pitch to Imran Qayyum and being stumped.

Dent was distraught when caught on the boundary attempting to swing a Blake long-hop for six to make it 90-2. It was only Blake's fourth List A wicket and his first since switching from medium pace to off-spin.

Roderick and Bracey were content to milk ones and twos as they took the total to 136-2 by the halfway stage.

On 33, Roderick survived a sharp chance to Blake at cover off Podmore. Without the option of Denly's spin, Kent gave occasional seamer Dickson a first bowl in List A cricket, with Crawley also turning his arm for a couple of overs.

Left-hander Bracey was first to a comfortable fifty off 41 balls, with six fours, while Roderick followed in the next over, having faced 45 balls and hit three boundaries.

Bracey was caught down the leg-side by Rouse off Mitchell Claydon and Howell fell cheaply, but Roderick went to three figures off 80 balls, with eight fours and two sixes, ending just short of his List A best of 104.