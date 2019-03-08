Beer Festival back again for the 14th year

The beer festival is set to grow the crowds this year Archant

Of course it’s back – the Bexley Beer festival has been described as arguably north-west Kent’s most prestigious, longest running and significant real ale event.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The event, completely run by volunteers, is now in its 14th year.

Dedicated to local beer enthusiasts, it will include many breweries including those in the Dartford and Bexley area.

Although run by volunteers, it has support from the Campaign for Real Ale at the Dartfordians Community Sports Club, Bourne Road, Bexley, DA5 1LW.

Organiser Andy Wheeler said: “We must be doing something right for the festival to have continued for over a decade. Everything about the Fest that has made it so popular for over a decade remains the same, including, as per last year, a large marquee.”

He said as usual, the event will see scores of real ales from across Kent and other counties and so visitors will be able to sample and get a feel for the spectrum of traditional brewery produce.

Indeed, it will not be just beers on offer but also ciders and Perrys, the cousins to real ale, he said.

He is also hoping to lift last year's attendance of 1,711 to new heights and break some records along the way.

He said: “This year, who knows how many will be coming – that depends on the word getting out via both social and traditional local media – but all will be welcome to have a great time and maybe try something new and unusual away from their normal pint.”

Sticking with having a theme, this year will be celebrating the centenary of the first transatlantic air flight made by John Alcock and Arthur Brown in 1919.

The Bexley connection is that the Vickers plane they used was designed and built in Crayford, Bexley borough. The Fest will have a number of beers to mark the centenary, said Andy.

He added: “With a real pint plus hot and cold snacks to round off a day of shopping or site seeing, the festival is an ideal way to say goodbye to the winter blues.”

The festival runs between May 9 and 11.