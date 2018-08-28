Search

Items placed on kitchen hob cause Erith fire that sees children flee burning flat

PUBLISHED: 09:28 24 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:28 24 December 2018

A fire on the 12th floot of a block of flats in Erith saw three adults and nine children evacuate, Photo: LFB

A fire on the 12th floot of a block of flats in Erith saw three adults and nine children evacuate, Photo: LFB

Archant

Firefighters spent almost an hour tackling a fire on the 12th floor of a block of flats in Erith on Sunday (December 23) after items placed on a kitchen hob caught fire.

A London Fire Brigade spokesman confirmed six fire engines and around 35 firefighters were called to a flat fire in Kale Road.

Part of a 12th floor flat was damaged by fire.

Three adults and nine children left the affected flat before the brigade arrived.

The Brigade was called at 0619 and the fire was under control by 0710. Fire crews from Plumstead, Erith, Bexley and East Greenwich fire stations were at the scene.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by items placed on top of a hob igniting.

