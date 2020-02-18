Search

Erith school children given building site safety advice from mascot Ivor

PUBLISHED: 12:37 18 February 2020

Ivor Goodsite was on hand to let Erith school children know about the dangers of building sites. Picture: Wates

Ivor Goodsite was on hand to let Erith school children know about the dangers of building sites. Picture: Wates

Schoolchildren in Erith were treated to a visit by a mascot spreading the word to steer clear of construction sites.

The lure of a building site has been tempting for decades, but can hold many dangers.

So now it was down to Ivor Goodsite to visit Peareswood Primary School and deliver an assembly about the dangers of construction sites and to launch a competition for the children to design artwork for the nearby Park East construction site.

The Wates Residential and Orbit housing project is in partnership with Bexley Council to deliver 320 new homes, of which 80 per cent will for affordable rent and shared ownership.

Posing with Ivor are: Victoria Oshunkoya, Amelia Walker-Kane, Millie Wade, Laila Menebhi, Mason Humpheries, Amelia Rackley, Clayton Walker, Lincoln Walker, Charlie Costen and Tommy George-Pankhurst.

