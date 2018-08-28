Speedboat victim Charlotte Brown’s killer Jack Shepherd ‘traced’

Charlotte Brown. Photo: Met Police Archant

Just hours after the family of Charlotte Brown, killed by speedboat show off Jack Shepherd, demanded the British government do more to bring him back to Britain and face his jail sentence, the police revealed he may have been tracked down.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shepherd fled before the end of his manslaughter trial at the Old Bailey.

Reports said his passport was used to enter Tbilisi, Georgia,

The Met Police now say a man matching his description has been traced.

They said: “We have received information from the National Crime Agency that Jack Shepherd, who is wanted on an international arrest warrant, is in the custody of police in Georgia.

“His identity has yet to be officially confirmed. However, if the man is confirmed as Shepherd, extradition proceedings will begin immediately.”

Charlotte’s family met with home secretary Sajid Javid on Tuesday night demanding he do everything to put Shepherd behind bars.

Charlotte, 24, from Welling, died following a speedboat crash on the River Thames in 2015.

Shepherd’s trial was told the defective boat was going fast when it hit a submerged log and capsized and the web designer was found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence.

He was jailed last July for six years in his absence.

Theresa May called the case “shocking” and demanded Shepherd “give himself up”.

Charlotte’s family asked for assurances from Mr Javid that all was being done to get him into prison.

Charlotte’s father Graham Brown, mother Roz Wickens and sister Katie pressed Mr Javid stating there is a need for resolute, continuing and unflinching efforts to trace Shepherd.

The meeting at the House of Commons was arranged by MP for Old Bexley & Sidcup, James Brokenshire.

Afterwards, Graham said: “The home secretary has underlined his own personal commitment to see that Shepherd is arrested and that the current manhunt is given the necessary resources and priority it requires.

“Our message is clear – there can be no hiding place for Jack Shepherd.”

The family had even asked for the resources at the National Crime Agency be used.