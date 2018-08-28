Bexley MP calls for swift justice for speedboat killer

MP James Brokenshire welcomed the news Jack Shepherd had handed himself in to police in Georgia.

Bexley MP and cabinet member James Brokenshire has called for swift justice for speedboat killer Jack Shepherd.

The fugitive, 31, handed himself in yesterday, Wednesday, January 23, after spending 10 months hiding in Georgia.

Shepherd fled while refusing to take the blame for the death of 24-year-old Charlotte Brown, from Welling.

He handed himself into police, claiming the death was a “tragic accident”.

Old Bexley and Sidcup MP James Brokenshire said: “We await formal confirmation that Jack Shepherd has handed himself into the authorities in Georgia, but if this is confirmed it is welcome news that he has finally done what he should have done a long time ago and take responsibility for his actions.

“I hope that he does nothing to frustrate or delay his return to the UK and that he faces the justice he deserves as quickly as possible.

“Shepherd’s wanton and selfish actions have placed additional strain on the family at a time of unimaginable grief.

“In contrast the family’s dignity, composure and incredible resolve in such circumstances has been extraordinary.

“Nothing can take away their loss, but I hope this may now offer some sense of justice.”

Shepherd spent £150 on wine and food at a restaurant in The Shard before taking Charlotte on a speedboat he claimed he owned in December 2015 .

Ms Brown and Shepherd were thrown from the boat when it hit branches in the water near Wandsworth Bridge at about midnight.

Shepherd was found clinging to the hull while Charlotte was pulled from the water unconscious and unresponsive.

Shepherd was sentenced last July in his absence to six years in prison for manslaughter.