Dad of two to take on world's toughest race

James Page has already pushed his body to the limit. Picture: The SF Experience Archant

A Sidcup man has overcome major physical problems to take on the world's toughest race next year.

James will have to carry all his food and survival equipment. Picture: Spartan Race UK James will have to carry all his food and survival equipment. Picture: Spartan Race UK

James Page said: "Three years ago I couldn't run a mile. Trouble with my knees and a lack of fitness prevented me from intense physical exercise.

"In 2016 I took on my first obstacle course race. In a conscious effort to change I began a new training regime. With a gradual escalation of intensity, I steadily increased my fitness."

Now he is getting ready to take on the worst the world has to offer.

The married pipefitter saids: "The Marathon Des Sables is a race across the Sahara desert.

"Over seven days, competitors cover 251Km, carrying all their food, kit and survival equipment on their back.

"The extreme Sahara conditions have resulted in many competitors suffering dehydration, injury and even death.

"I now have to dedicate 11 months to a solid training regime, running hundreds of miles, training in heat chambers, saunas, Thai boxing and taking part in various other races. whilst balancing family life with a newborn and a 10-year-old son and full time work."

The build-up has been astonishing.

James said: "Over the last three years I've completed dozens of increasingly arduous endurance challenges including scores of obstacle course races, triathlons, SAS Fan Dance, London Marathon and a race to scale Britain's three highest mountains, Mount Snowdon, Scafell Pike and Ben Nevis.

"This race demanded 462 miles of driving, 23 miles walking with a total ascent of 10,052 feet within 24 hours.

"I also took on World's Toughest Mudder, the ultimate iteration of the popular Tough Mudder race.

"This event was in the Las Vegas desert, a non-stop 24 hour race in extreme conditions. With freezing temperatures at night, the inclusion of many water-based obstacles meant a wet suit was essential to prevent the onset of hypothermia. Over the 24 hours I completed 10 laps, ran more than 50 miles, thousands of feet of elevation and hundreds of obstacles.

"While doing the WTM I heard about the Marathon Des Sables, and now nothing will stop me."