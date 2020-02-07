Bexley author matches his love of trains and walks for new book

Author Jeff Lock on one of his many walks. Picture: Jeff Lock Archant

A Bexley author has come up with a way to keep fit, avoid gyms and explore the area - his new book highlights some of the best walking for lovers of the Underground rail system.

It is called Beyond the End of the Line: 26 Walks from the Terminus Stations of the London Underground.

And he is even offering a cut price for Bexley Times readers.

Jeff Lock loves to ramble and found it both therapeutic and energising.

He said: "Regular walking can improve your mood, lower stress, sharpen mental focus and give you more energy and stamina.

"It can also help you keep off weight and improve your cholesterol. And except for a good pair of shoes it won't cost you a thing."

Jeff, who lives in Eltham, said the book's unique feature is that each walk starts at a end of a London Underground line. Since going on sale at the London Transport Museum in Covent Garden, Jeff's book has proved popular not only with fans of the Tube network but also with people keen to explore unfamiliar parts of our capital city.

He said it was in the winter of 2016 that he was travelling on the Underground when he started to wonder about the mysterious but familiar, names of the terminus stations on the indicator board. What kind of place was Ealing Broadway? Why was Cockfosters so named? Is High Barnet really high? Is West Ruislip as exciting as it sounds? What can you see from Stanmore? Is Epping in the midst of a real forest? In particular, were there walking opportunities in the vicinity of each terminus point? A research project was born which led to his book.

He said: "I drew up a plan to travel to each of the other terminus stations of the London Underground to see whether they lived up to my imagination."

There are walks ranging from 6km to 15km ,all starting at an Underground terminus station and finish either at the same station or another.

Interested Bexley Times readers can get it for £6 plus postage rather than £7.99 by using www.beyondtheendoftheline.co.uk/new-club-link.html