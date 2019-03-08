Artist Kelvin Okafor impressed by Bexleyheath pupils' skills

Kelvin with one of his lifelike works. Picture: Kelvin Okafor Archant

One of Britain's most famous artists was impressed by the quality of art work produced by children when he visited their Bexleyheath school.

Kelvin oversees the students trying to copy his style. Picture: Kelvin Okafor Kelvin oversees the students trying to copy his style. Picture: Kelvin Okafor

Kelvin Okafor visited Brampton Primary Academy to pass on some of his astonishing skills.

Afterwards, he said: "I had one of the most heart-warming and most inspiring workshops ever.

"There were students aged four to 11. It truly touched my heart to see how enthusiastic they were about drawing and how deeply profound the questions they asked me was.

"One eight-year-old student asked me 'Why do you draw?'

"That was one of the purest questions I have ever been asked as an artist. I'm hoping that my reply was equally as honest and just.

"I feel obligated in an openly voluntary way to visit schools and hopefully plant a seed of hope and courage to young creatives.

"Throughout my whole schooling experience I never felt as though art was considered a serious subject.

"I wasn't shown or I couldn't see a blueprint for the possibility of making art for a living. It seemed unrealistic and fairytale like.

"But it is possible, especially for those who have faith, for those who work hard on their gifts and for those who embrace the rejections life inevitably throws your way."

The session was organised by teacher Peri Hannabuss-Penn.

She said: "Kelvin left a trail of inspiration behind him. I hope that their experience with him encourages them pursue their dreams."

Since graduating from Middlesex in 2009 with BA (Hons) in fine art, Kelvin has won numerous awards for his highly detailed drawings which each take more than 100 hours to create.

Kelvin took the world stage by storm in 2013 and his work has continued to enthral the public and art collectors ever since.

In May 2014 Kelvin had his debut solo exhibition which was staged at the prestigious Albemarle Gallery in London.

Working with charcoal and graphite, the 33-year-old Londoner captures the inner essence of his subjects whether they are friends, family or global celebrities like Naomi Campbell, Sir Derek Jacobi, Tinie Tempah or Amy Winehouse.