Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Cricket: Kent centurion Robinson feels 'really good'

PUBLISHED: 08:00 16 May 2019

General view of the old scoreboard and pavilion prior to Kent Spitfires vs Essex Eagles, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Kent County Cricket Ground on 5th May 2019

General view of the old scoreboard and pavilion prior to Kent Spitfires vs Essex Eagles, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Kent County Cricket Ground on 5th May 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Kent youngster Ollie Robinson admitted it felt 'really good' to register back-to-back centuries after helping his side earn a first innings lead over Yorkshire.

Robinson hit 103 in four hours at the crease as the home side made 296 in reply to Yorkshire's 210.

But the visitors closed on 166-3 for a lead of 80 heading into day three and Robinson said: "I think this hundred was a little better than my first at Edgbaston back in April.

You may also want to watch:

"They bowled well, particularly Duanne Olivier, who was pretty quick down the slope and put a lot of pressure on me and Alex Blake.

"It was a tough little spell to get through so in the end it felt really good to get my back-to-back tons.

"'Blakey' and I batted a lot together for Beckenham in the Kent League back in the day, we like batting together and it felt good to know and have trust in the guy down the other end.

"It was a battle out there, you go hard at each other out in the middle, but that's the way it should be in the first division. Olivier is one of the quickest I've faced and I've got a few bruises and war wounds to show for it, but so has Blakey.

"I'd like to think this is just a start for me and if I can reach three figures every eight or nine games I'll be doing all right."

Most Read

Abbey Wood businesses say they are dying because of Crossrail delays

Shops in Wilton Road say their village parade has been forgotten. Picture: Tom Bull

Award winning film director Steve McQueen appealing for every London primary school to take part in Tate Britain photo exhibition

Steve McQueen. Photo: © John Russo

Cricket: Kent bid held up by Ballance

Yorkshire's Gary Ballance hits out (pic Simon Cooper/PA)

Thamesmead East councillor quits Labour

Cllr Danny Hackett said it was an agonising decision to leave the Labour Party. Photo: Bexley Council

Bexley mum goes from 911 survivor to interlectual beauty

Adrija with her fellow contestants

Most Read

Abbey Wood businesses say they are dying because of Crossrail delays

Shops in Wilton Road say their village parade has been forgotten. Picture: Tom Bull

Award winning film director Steve McQueen appealing for every London primary school to take part in Tate Britain photo exhibition

Steve McQueen. Photo: © John Russo

Cricket: Kent bid held up by Ballance

Yorkshire's Gary Ballance hits out (pic Simon Cooper/PA)

Thamesmead East councillor quits Labour

Cllr Danny Hackett said it was an agonising decision to leave the Labour Party. Photo: Bexley Council

Bexley mum goes from 911 survivor to interlectual beauty

Adrija with her fellow contestants

Latest from the Bexley Times

Abbey Wood businesses say they are dying because of Crossrail delays

Shops in Wilton Road say their village parade has been forgotten. Picture: Tom Bull

Cricket: Kent centurion Robinson feels ‘really good’

General view of the old scoreboard and pavilion prior to Kent Spitfires vs Essex Eagles, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Kent County Cricket Ground on 5th May 2019

Cricket: Kent bid held up by Ballance

Yorkshire's Gary Ballance hits out (pic Simon Cooper/PA)

Bexley project providing physical therapy to children gets Pudsey cash boost

Deborah Keam with some of the children about to benefit from Children in Need cash

Cricket: Crawley gives Kent edge against Yorkshire

Kent's Zak Crawley (pic David Davies/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists