Cricket: Kent centurion Robinson feels 'really good'

General view of the old scoreboard and pavilion prior to Kent Spitfires vs Essex Eagles, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Kent County Cricket Ground on 5th May 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Kent youngster Ollie Robinson admitted it felt 'really good' to register back-to-back centuries after helping his side earn a first innings lead over Yorkshire.

Robinson hit 103 in four hours at the crease as the home side made 296 in reply to Yorkshire's 210.

But the visitors closed on 166-3 for a lead of 80 heading into day three and Robinson said: "I think this hundred was a little better than my first at Edgbaston back in April.

"They bowled well, particularly Duanne Olivier, who was pretty quick down the slope and put a lot of pressure on me and Alex Blake.

"It was a tough little spell to get through so in the end it felt really good to get my back-to-back tons.

"'Blakey' and I batted a lot together for Beckenham in the Kent League back in the day, we like batting together and it felt good to know and have trust in the guy down the other end.

"It was a battle out there, you go hard at each other out in the middle, but that's the way it should be in the first division. Olivier is one of the quickest I've faced and I've got a few bruises and war wounds to show for it, but so has Blakey.

"I'd like to think this is just a start for me and if I can reach three figures every eight or nine games I'll be doing all right."