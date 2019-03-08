Search

Cricket: Kent end with washout

PUBLISHED: 14:06 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:06 26 September 2019

Kent head coach Matt Walker (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Kent head coach Matt Walker (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Kent's final Specsavers County Championship match of the season against Hampshire ended as a damp squib in Canterbury after the fourth and final day was abandoned without a ball bowled.

Umpires Ben Debenham and Ian Gould, who had abandoned days two and three due to rain, had little option but to do the same. With the outfield sodden they called the game off just after 9.30am.

Dependant on the outcome of events at Headingley in the match between Yorkshire and Warwickshire, the draw here means Hampshire are likely to take the £88,000 cheque as third-placed finishers.

Kent's head coach Matt Walker said: "It was all set up to be an exciting game, so it's a great shame it's had to end this way.

"We were coming into this off the back of two wins at Trent Bridge and Headingley, having set out stall out to win three out of three but sadly the weather had other ideas.

"To finish third would have been a really big statement for us and to finish behind two really good sides in Essex and Somerset. Not to be given the chance to do that by rain is really frustrating.

"We've played a day of cricket here and that's about it, so there's a feeling that the season has just drifted out, which is a shame for both these sets of players.

"We mustn't forget how well we've finished this back end of the season though. Sure, this game will fade from the memory pretty quickly, but we won't forget those amazing wins on the road against Notts and Yorkshire. We should be rightly proud of those performances."

