Cricket: Kent open account, but suffer Billings blow

Sam Billings (left) in action for England against Australia at the SWALEC Stadium in Cardiff (pic Nigel French/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Glamorgan and Kent have earned their first point in the Royal London One-Day Cup, after their rain-affected match at Cardiff’s Sophia Gardens was abandoned.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The match got underway at 11.25am, with the contest initally reduced to 49 overs per side.

After Glamorgan won the toss, Sam Billings – in his first match since returning to Kent after IPL duties with Chennai Super Kings – left the field at the end of the first over, with the county confirming he had dislocated his left shoulder and will have a scan tomorrow.

Billings joins a lengthy casualty list which includes Joe Denly and Darren Stevens.

The Welsh county lost their first wicket in the fifth over when List A debutant Jeremy Lawlor, attempting an ugly lofted drive, was bowled by Harry Podmore.

You may also want to watch:

A lengthy rain delay further reduced the match to a 40-over contest and when play resumed at 1.15pm, Marnus Labuschagne, fresh from a stint in the second XI earlier this week, and captain Chris Cooke played with urgency before the latter was caught off Fred Klaassen for 21.

But the rain soon returned and the players were off again by 1.50pm and did not return, with the match abandoned shortly before 5pm.

Glamorgan's next game will be against Surrey at Sophia Gardens on Sunday, while Kent face the same opposition at The Oval in their next match on May 2.

Of the injury to Billings, Kent head coach Matt Walker said, “It's another injury. You have to laugh about these things or you'd cry.

“It's becoming an extraordinary situation we find ourselves in. I think that's 10 injuries in the last 14 days, or unavailability due to illness or injury, so at the moment we're a little bit cursed by these things.

“Last year we had hardly any injuries but this year, we seem to have got our fair share. There's not much you can do and not injuries you can prevent.

“It leaves us without another player which is a challenge and a half. We'll just carry on and try to make sure the players are and stay fit and well.”