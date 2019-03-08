Tennis: Kent men crowned national champions

Kent's men celebrate their national title (pic Kent LTA) Archant

The Kent men's team were crowned national champions after winning the County Cup Division One competition at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The squad produced high quality tennis throughout the week to remain unbeaten and claim the title, beating Hertfordshire 6-2 on day one, followed by a 6-3 success over Essex.

The third day saw Kent draw with defending champions Suffolk, which proved a must-win clash, and Kent did not disappoint their supporters as they came through 7-2 winners.

Day four saw Kent involved in some very lengthy matches with Middlesex, with one lasting over three hours, and they were 4-2 up when play was abandoned due to thunderstorms.

You may also want to watch:

Heavy overnight rain meant the match had to be moved to astroturf courts, but Kent kept their focus and went on to secure another 7-2 win.

They eased into an unbeatable 5-0 lead over South Wales in their last match to complete a perfect week.

Kent Ladies were forced to dig deep at the Northern Lawn Tennis Club in Manchester to remain in Division Two.

Beaten 5-4 by Leicestershire on day one, they bounced back to beat Cheshire by the same margin the following day and then saw off Lancashire in similar fashion.

They lost 8-1 to Hampshire & Isle of Wight, though, on day four to set up a must-win match with Norfolk and a 5-4 victory ensured their survival.