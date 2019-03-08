Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Tennis: Kent men crowned national champions

PUBLISHED: 16:02 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:02 01 August 2019

Kent's men celebrate their national title (pic Kent LTA)

Kent's men celebrate their national title (pic Kent LTA)

Archant

The Kent men's team were crowned national champions after winning the County Cup Division One competition at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne.

The squad produced high quality tennis throughout the week to remain unbeaten and claim the title, beating Hertfordshire 6-2 on day one, followed by a 6-3 success over Essex.

The third day saw Kent draw with defending champions Suffolk, which proved a must-win clash, and Kent did not disappoint their supporters as they came through 7-2 winners.

Day four saw Kent involved in some very lengthy matches with Middlesex, with one lasting over three hours, and they were 4-2 up when play was abandoned due to thunderstorms.

You may also want to watch:

Heavy overnight rain meant the match had to be moved to astroturf courts, but Kent kept their focus and went on to secure another 7-2 win.

They eased into an unbeatable 5-0 lead over South Wales in their last match to complete a perfect week.

Kent Ladies were forced to dig deep at the Northern Lawn Tennis Club in Manchester to remain in Division Two.

Beaten 5-4 by Leicestershire on day one, they bounced back to beat Cheshire by the same margin the following day and then saw off Lancashire in similar fashion.

They lost 8-1 to Hampshire & Isle of Wight, though, on day four to set up a must-win match with Norfolk and a 5-4 victory ensured their survival.

Most Read

Bexley Council denies disabled children transport cover-up

Bexley council offices. Picturer: Paul Bennett

Sidcup pub’s licence to be reviewed after monthly noise complaints

Numerous complaints have been made about noise at The Charcoal pub, Main Road, Sidcup. Picture: Google

Late night underwear chat with students gets teacher life ban

Teacher banned for life after late night underwear chats with two students

Friendship Day being celebrated by Salvation Army

Lieutenant Katy Shubotham says the Salvation Army is determined to combat loneliness. Picture: Salvation Army

Bexley councillors continue to butt heads as war of words over SEN transport rages on

Bexley council offices. Picturer: Paul Bennett

Most Read

Bexley Council denies disabled children transport cover-up

Bexley council offices. Picturer: Paul Bennett

Sidcup pub’s licence to be reviewed after monthly noise complaints

Numerous complaints have been made about noise at The Charcoal pub, Main Road, Sidcup. Picture: Google

Late night underwear chat with students gets teacher life ban

Teacher banned for life after late night underwear chats with two students

Friendship Day being celebrated by Salvation Army

Lieutenant Katy Shubotham says the Salvation Army is determined to combat loneliness. Picture: Salvation Army

Bexley councillors continue to butt heads as war of words over SEN transport rages on

Bexley council offices. Picturer: Paul Bennett

Latest from the Bexley Times

Tennis: Kent men crowned national champions

Kent's men celebrate their national title (pic Kent LTA)

Pip cycles 100 miles to sign up more stem cell donors

Ali (left) with Rose (centre) and Pip (right). Picture: Pip Ratcliffe

Cricket: Clever recruitment helps Kent dominate Vitality Blast T20

Adam Milne in bowling action for Kent (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Friendship Day being celebrated by Salvation Army

Lieutenant Katy Shubotham says the Salvation Army is determined to combat loneliness. Picture: Salvation Army

T20 Blast: Nabi is king as Kent smash Surrey

Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi bats during the ICC Cricket World Cup group stage match at the Hampshire Bowl, Southampton.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists