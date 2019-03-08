Search

T20: Kent's Canterbury Cricket Week opener washed out

PUBLISHED: 09:02 17 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:02 17 August 2019

Kent County Cricket Club, St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury

Kent County Cricket Club, St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury

Archant

The opening match to the 168th Canterbury Cricket Week fell foul to constant rain as Kent's Vitality Blast T20 South Group clash with Sussex Sharks was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Friday night.

It was Kent's second abandonment in three nights at The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, but once the heavens opened soon after 6pm umpires Neil Bainton and Tim Robinson were left with little option but to call the game off at 7.30pm after their cursory inspection under umbrellas at 7.15pm.

Both sides receive a point apiece, ensuring leaders Sussex stay top of the group with 15 points, while Spitfires leapfrog Middlesex to claim second place with 14.

Kent now turn their focus to red-ball cricket as they return to Specsavers County Championship action on Sunday when they welcome Essex from 11am, while Sussex take on Middlesex at Hove.

Most Read

Bexleyheath man puts on club night for Macmillan Nurses in memory of dad and brother

Paul, left and Dan became friends when they realised they'd lost loved ones to cancer and decided to put on a show to raise cash for Macmillan Nurses. Picture: Resonate

Thamesmead man jailed for murder of his teenage girlfriend

Scott Clifford was jailed for 17 years. Picture: Met Police

Pre-school criticised by Ofsted for ‘compromising children’s safety’

Happygems Pre School operates out of Crayford Library. Picture: Google

Battle for Crossness: Details of proposed data centres revealed

The design for the proposed data centre buildings. Picture: Cory

The Addams Family come to The Rose Theatre, Sidcup

Rosanna Dowlen as Wednesday, Neil as Gomez, Hannah's Morticia, Julie Beveridge is Grandma and Robert Collins as Pugsley. Picture: Elizabeth O'Donnell

