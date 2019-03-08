T20: Kent's Canterbury Cricket Week opener washed out

Kent County Cricket Club, St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury Archant

The opening match to the 168th Canterbury Cricket Week fell foul to constant rain as Kent's Vitality Blast T20 South Group clash with Sussex Sharks was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Friday night.

It was Kent's second abandonment in three nights at The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, but once the heavens opened soon after 6pm umpires Neil Bainton and Tim Robinson were left with little option but to call the game off at 7.30pm after their cursory inspection under umbrellas at 7.15pm.

Both sides receive a point apiece, ensuring leaders Sussex stay top of the group with 15 points, while Spitfires leapfrog Middlesex to claim second place with 14.

Kent now turn their focus to red-ball cricket as they return to Specsavers County Championship action on Sunday when they welcome Essex from 11am, while Sussex take on Middlesex at Hove.