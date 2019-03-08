Cricket: Kent's Milnes delighted to hit landmark
PUBLISHED: 07:21 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:21 18 September 2019
©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468
Kent bowler Matt Milnes was delighted to reach 50 wickets for the season on day two of their County Championship clash at Yorkshire.
After declaring on their overnight 482-8, the visitors made inroads to dismiss their rivals for 269 and lead by 215 runs heading into day three.
And Milnes, who took 5-87 from 21 overs, said: "I think it was quite a good day for us. We stuck to the task pretty well throughout.
"We started very well through Darren Stevens (2-50) and Harry Podmore (2-60). 'Podders' bowled exceptionally well and didn't get his rewards. Then Mitch Claydon and Ollie Rayner were economical.
"We maybe got a bit more out of the pitch than they did, which is promising for the second innings.
You may also want to watch:
"I'm delighted with that (50 wickets for the season). If you'd have offered me that at the start of the season, I would have snapped your hand off. I've exceeded all expectations with that. I was aiming for about 30."
However, Milnes revealed that his success will come at a cost, after seeing teammate and housemate Podmore have less fortune with the ball.
He added: "Podders must have got seven chances for wickets today with nicks falling short.
"Podders said, 'Let's have a meal on whoever gets to 50 first'. We were on 48 then.
"I said, 'No chance because you'll get it with the new ball'. He claims he'll give me a meal, but I can't take it off him because I declined his offer."
Kent openers Zak Crawley and Daniel Bell-Drummond faced two overs before the close, after the visitors chose not to enforce the follow-on, and Milnes revealed: "We want to bowl last on that pitch. That will give Ollie Rayner the best chance as well because I thought he bowled really well.
"Hopefully he can get some poles in the second innings. It was also a good chance to get the feet up for a little bit."