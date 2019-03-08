Cricket: Kent all-rounder Stevens delighted to hit milestone

Darren Stevens of Kent celebrates taking a wicket (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Kent's Darren Stevens admitted it felt really good to hit a career milestone of 500 first-class wickets on day two of their County Championship match with Nottinghamshire.

The 43-year-old Stevens took 5-39 at Trent Bridge as the home side were dismissed for just 124 in reply to Kent's first innings of 304, in which he top scored with 88.

And although he fell for a second-ball duck in the Kent second innings as they closed on 236-8 - a lead of 416 - Stevens said: "It feels very good to get to 500. It's not something I ever expected because I started my career as a batsman, so it's pleasing.

"I was emotional really, the lads have been going on about it all week, so it was in the back of my mind. And I know I only need three more now for 500 for Kent.

"The lads have been brilliant because they've been wanting me to get it from the first day. It did a little bit for me out there. It's a bit up and down and there was a little bit of swing. There's a lot of cracks out there, so we've got to keep smashing away at off stump because there's enough going on.

"We need to do exactly what we did in the first innings. 'Walks' (head coach Matt Walker) has just said the same thing, it's about being patient and hitting our areas."