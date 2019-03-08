Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Cricket: Kent all-rounder Stevens delighted to hit milestone

PUBLISHED: 08:00 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:00 12 September 2019

Darren Stevens of Kent celebrates taking a wicket (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Darren Stevens of Kent celebrates taking a wicket (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Kent's Darren Stevens admitted it felt really good to hit a career milestone of 500 first-class wickets on day two of their County Championship match with Nottinghamshire.

The 43-year-old Stevens took 5-39 at Trent Bridge as the home side were dismissed for just 124 in reply to Kent's first innings of 304, in which he top scored with 88.

You may also want to watch:

And although he fell for a second-ball duck in the Kent second innings as they closed on 236-8 - a lead of 416 - Stevens said: "It feels very good to get to 500. It's not something I ever expected because I started my career as a batsman, so it's pleasing.

"I was emotional really, the lads have been going on about it all week, so it was in the back of my mind. And I know I only need three more now for 500 for Kent.

"The lads have been brilliant because they've been wanting me to get it from the first day. It did a little bit for me out there. It's a bit up and down and there was a little bit of swing. There's a lot of cracks out there, so we've got to keep smashing away at off stump because there's enough going on.

"We need to do exactly what we did in the first innings. 'Walks' (head coach Matt Walker) has just said the same thing, it's about being patient and hitting our areas."

Most Read

‘Joined up’ working cuts roadworks nightmare by a month

A more efficient approach to road works has saved a month of closures for residents. Picture: TfL

Chatsworth Infant School unveils new outdoor learning environment

The new outdoor learning environment is already a hit with the children. Picture: Chatsworth School

My city bike ride as bare as I dare

SADDLE SORE: Mark Campbell. Top, cyclists in central London.

Tales of a fisherman with Steve Butler: Mid Kent Fisheries for sale

Tales of a fisherman

Free plant kits available to make borough greener

One of the planting kits available for free. Picture: Hubbub

Most Read

‘Joined up’ working cuts roadworks nightmare by a month

A more efficient approach to road works has saved a month of closures for residents. Picture: TfL

Chatsworth Infant School unveils new outdoor learning environment

The new outdoor learning environment is already a hit with the children. Picture: Chatsworth School

My city bike ride as bare as I dare

SADDLE SORE: Mark Campbell. Top, cyclists in central London.

Tales of a fisherman with Steve Butler: Mid Kent Fisheries for sale

Tales of a fisherman

Free plant kits available to make borough greener

One of the planting kits available for free. Picture: Hubbub

Latest from the Bexley Times

Cricket: Kent all-rounder Stevens delighted to hit milestone

Darren Stevens of Kent celebrates taking a wicket (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Cricket: Stevens stars again as Kent dominate

Darren Stevens of Kent appeals for a wicket (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter that is delivered straight to your inbox

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter that is delivered straight to your inbox. Picture: Ian Burt

Cricket: Walker happy with Kent start at Nottinghamshire

Kent head coach Matt Walker (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Grease slides in to Bromley in the first production for 25 years

The T-Birds are bound to be up to no good. Picture: Manuel Harlan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists